COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The City of College Park, Md. has named Posh Cycling and Fitness as the city’s 2019 Business of the Year. “We are super excited to have won this award,” said Posh Cycling and Fitness owner Melissa Blain. “Our community is part of our mission at Posh and we are so grateful for the support the community has given us back in return.”



Blain opened Posh Cycling and Fitness, a minority, woman-owned business, to fulfill her dream of opening a Spinning and fitness studio in her home community of College Park, a vibrant suburb of Washington, DC. It opened last year as the first Official Spinning Facility in Prince George’s County.

Posh was selected by a popular vote, conducted both online and in-person at the College Park Day 2019 event, collecting most of the more than 2,500 votes cast. Posh and the other two finalists, Proteus Bicycles and OpenBarre Studio, were nominated by College Park residents and business owners.

“I’m a fan of all three of the businesses that were finalists, but I am excited that Posh, who is a new business in our community, won this award,” said College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn.

A special award ceremony will be held at the Posh First Birthday Celebration on Nov. 2nd at noon, where Wojahn and several City Councilmembers are expected to present the award. The celebration will also focus on Posh’s values of community impact and charitable giving by raising funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s efforts to end breast cancer.

“As part of our mission to give back, it was important to me that our first anniversary celebration, recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and support all the great work that Susan G. Komen does,” Blain said.

The birthday and health and fitness event, will be held at the studio on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Posh will offer Pilates, dance groove, strong, Spinning, and belly dancing classes at no charge to anyone who donates to the foundation. Health and fitness vendors will also be on-site to offer free samples and information.

More information about the event is available at https://posh.fit/PoshBirthday.

The Posh Cycling and Fitness studio offers classes in virtual Spinning, yoga, boxing, Zumba, Pilates, Strong by Zumba, belly dancing, boot camps, and much more for customers of all ages, genders and fitness levels. Classes are designed to be challenging, yet beginner friendly.

“We try to create a friendly, welcoming, and lively atmosphere that makes fitness fun. Join us and Have a Posh Time!” Blain said.

For more information, please visit: https://www.posh.fit/

Address: Posh Cycling and Fitness, 9925 Rhode Island Ave, College Park, MD 20740; (740) 785-7674.

