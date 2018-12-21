Preparing your body and mind for liposuction

Choosing to get liposuction is can be an exciting, and oftentimes scary, decision. Preparing your body and mind for your procedure is almost as important as the surgery itself. Before you get liposuction, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Get a medical examination

In order to verify that you are in good health and ready for this procedure, your personal physician should complete a health history and physical exam. This is not only for your protection, but for your peace of mind as well. Make sure to bring this with you to your liposuction appointment, or send it beforehand if required.

Note your medicine intake

Make sure your doctor knows all of the medicines and natural health products you are currently taking, because they may increase risks during surgery. Your doctor may require that you stop taking all drugs, medicines, herbs and non-prescribed vitamins, including aspirin or Tylenol, before surgery.

Make sure you understand the process

Before you scare yourself with online videos, ask your doctor to explain the liposuction process so you know what to expect. This will give you a checklist for things to look out for before and after your surgery and give your family a look at what they should expect as well.

This will also give you a chance to set realistic expectations. Although liposuction will help you enhance what you have, your body will not magically change into something completely different. Study before and after images of patients with similar body types to get an idea of what you should expect from your own procedure.

Eat healthy

Although you will be undergoing surgery to lose fat, eating healthy beforehand is a good idea for anyone undergoing surgery. Like getting your body stretched before a big game, eating healthy can help in preparing your body and mind for a big change.

This also includes drinking lots of water. While this may sound like a broken record, your body will need lots of water to successfully recover post operation, so starting beforehand will ensure that you are already at a good jumping-off point. If you are on prescription medication before your procedure, do not drink alcoholic drinks.

Create a care kit

Because liposuction is an outpatient procedure, you will be in and out of the surgery room in hours—meaning most of your recovery will be spent at home. Before you go into surgery, make sure you have an entire recovery kit at home with everything you might need or want, including:

Prescriptions

Healthy snacks

Pillows and blankets

Movies

Pre-made meals

Chargers

Take time off work

You should make sure that everyone in your life understands what you will be going through, including your job. You should expect to need about a week off from work in order to give your body the amount of time it requires to properly heal. While you may feel like you are fit and able to go to work, what your body really needs is rest; don’t over stress yourself during recovery.

Work does not only include your job; many of us have other expectations and duties around the home including cooking and cleaning. Your family should also understand that you will not be in the best position to complete tasks for a while, so asking them to step up may be necessary. If possible, cook many freezer meals ahead of time so that you’re stocked and ready to go when you get home.

The ultimate tip for preparing your body and mind: relax!

Most importantly, you should relax before your surgery. This is going to be a big, monumental change in your life, so give yourself time to mentally prepare. Take stock in what you have and what you want, maybe making a list of how this surgery will impact your life, which may give you confidence or peace of mind going into surgery.

Before coming in to surgery, take a shower and do not put anything on your skin, including moisturizer, deodorants or makeup. Do not wear any jewelry or piercings and wear loose fitting clothing. All of this will help in preparing your body and mind for your procedure.

If you’re worried about what to expect both pre and post operation, contact us today to see what Dr. Apesos can do to help you feel better in your own skin.

The post Preparing Your Body and Mind For Liposuction appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.