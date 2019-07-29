Preseem-Azotel API integration helps Minnesota WiFi Optimize Quality of Experience (QoE) for Internet Users

KASSON, Minn. and WATERLOO, Ontario, July 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Preseem, a Quality of Experience (QoE) monitoring and optimization platform from Aterlo Networks announced their integration with Azotel Technologies’ SIMPLer platform. This API integration allows Preseem to keep in sync with changes to customer packages, account status, and equipment so that it is always enforcing subscriber speed plans and collecting statistics accurately.



Such an integration benefits Wireless Internet Service Providers like Minnesota WiFi to not only measure and optimize their subscriber experience easily but also save time and money in keeping their billing & OSS platform in sync with Preseem.

Darin Steffl, owner/operator at Minnesota WiFi considered delivering consistent internet speeds to his customers a business priority and was looking for a QoS/QoE solution that integrated with his billing & OSS platform, SIMPLer from Azotel. After learning about Preseem at a tradeshow and hearing positive reviews from fellow ISPs, Darin deployed Preseem in early 2018. Since then, Minnesota WiFi actively uses granular insights provided by Preseem to find & proactively fix QoE issues across towers, sectors and subscribers.

Minnesota WiFi also leverages Preseem’s QoE optimized shaping to ensure that bulk applications like Netflix or streaming video don’t negatively impact interactive applications like VOIP or gaming. With his Preseem-Azotel integration, Minnesota WiFi enjoys the ability to change a customer’s plan speed in Azotel and see it take effect automatically in Preseem. Managing delinquent/ non-paying customers has also been a breeze for the WISP after this integration.

“Preseem’s integration with Azotel for speed plans implementation and disconnecting non-pay customers has saved us tons of time and money,” Darin Steffl, Owner/operator at Minnesota WiFi noted.

Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO, Preseem added “Our aim with Preseem is to help WISPs ensure happier customers, lower churn and reduced support costs. Integrations like this with Azotel’s SIMPLer platform allows us to do that more efficiently.”

“We cherish our relationship with Minnesota WiFi and when this request came, we were happy to work with the Preseem team to ensure that managing customer experience is easier for Darin and his team,” John O’Hare, CEO, Azotel technologies, commented on this partnership.

A joint case study featuring Minnesota WiFi’s experience was also launched recently and can be downloaded on https://www.preseem.com/success-stories-wisps/.

Many other Wireless Internet Service Providers based out of the U.S. and Canada have since then deployed the Preseem-Azotel API integration.

Preseem offers a free 30-day trial to all new customers and integrates with other leading billing platforms in the WISP industry as well. More information is available on the website https://www.preseem.com/. For information on Azotel’s SIMPLer platform, please visit https://www.azotel.com/.

About Preseem:

Developed exclusively for WISPs, Preseem is a one-of-a-kind networking solution that monitors and optimizes Quality of Experience (QoE) across towers, sectors and subscribers. On the monitoring side, Preseem measures & analyzes the data flowing through a network to pinpoint towers, sectors & subscribers that are not getting a good experience. Granular data and insights are also available for support teams to troubleshoot customer complaints promptly. On the optimization front, Preseem leverages advanced active queue management techniques to enforce subscriber plan speeds while ensuring bulk applications like streaming video & upgrades don’t affect interactive applications like VoIP and gaming thereby delivering a better internet experience. For more information, visit https://www.preseem.com/ or call 1-833-773-7336.

About Azotel:

Azotel develops integrated customer and operations management solutions (SIMPLer) that empower Operators to run their businesses efficiently and deliver services profitably. Azotel has its headquarters in Cork, Ireland with regional offices in Canada, Chicago and Poland. Azotel is the world leader in B/OSS and currently powers multiple wireless and fiber networks across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.azotel.com/ or call 1-312-239-0680 (USA).

About Minnesota WiFi:

Minnesota WiFi was formed to serve rural Minnesota communities with the best internet service that other companies aren’t willing to provide. The company was started by Darin Steffl, a Kasson-Mantorville and St. Olaf College graduate. Darin grew up in the community and understands that customers come first and friendly service is key. For more information, visit https://www.mnwifi.com/ or call 1-507-634-9434.

