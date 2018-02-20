Press Release – Tipp City Rotary Club donates $1,000 to City for Trees

2017-2018 Tipp City Rotary Club President Lori Willoughby presented the City of Tipp City with a $1,000 check at the February 5th, 2018 Tipp City Council meeting. Using this donation four Sycamore Trees will be planted along the Great Miami River Bikeway between Kyle Park and East Main Street (SR571) to honor past Tipp City Rotary Presidents:Mike Griesmeyer, Stan Evans & Richard Heinl. Tipp City Rotary Club’s donations have been used to plant trees in Kyle Park to honor the past Presidents every year since 2003. Pictured are Lori Willoughby and Mayor Joseph Gibson.