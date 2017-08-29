Prestigious Fitness Professionals Join the MostFit Team

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MostFit is excited and proud to announce the onboarding of three new Brand Ambassadors who have aligned with the brand and products to enhance the MostFit team.



Helya Glen is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer with multiple specialized certifications including Yoga and RKC. Helya studied business at Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. As an athlete, Helya played tennis for 10 years, competed in 7 triathlons and one half-marathon. She opened her own gym, The Studio, in Ventura, Calif. in 2014 and continues to share her expertise there on healthy living and functional training. Helya plays lead in helping MostFit develop programming and new equipment. See more here: http://thestudioventura.com/.

Amanda Ruller is a professional football athlete playing in the Legends Football League and for Team Canada Football. She is a Team Canada Football Worlds silver medalist and coaches athletes in speed/power training. She competes in Olympic lifting and is on her provincial team. Amanda is pursuing a career as a certified exercise physiologist and does sports broadcasting for the CFL. See more here: https://amandabolic.com/.

Kasey Brown is a Certified Personal Trainer and the creator and voice behind the POWERCAKES blog and website. She’s been voted Top 10 Inspiring Healthy-Living Bloggers to Follow by SELF Magazine and is a best-selling author of the book BODYpeace. Kasey has been a blogger since 2011, is the owner of True To You Fitness Personal Training, an IDEA Inspired Advisor, FitFluential and FitApproach Ambassador, has written various articles and been featured in SELF, Women’s Health, Fitness Magazine & The New York Times, and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Health & Physical Education. See more here https://www.powercakes.net.

“I’m humbled and proud that these amazing professionals have chosen to join the MostFit Team,” said Andrew Gavigan, MostFit Founder and President. “Having this expertise, in the key areas each individual brings, will help escalate the brand and company, and I’m looking forward to working with each of them to do so.”

“The MostFit brand and product line is garnering so much great attention and press right now, and is poised for even more growth and expansion,” said Helya. “I’m thrilled to be part of the team and help make even more people aware of these dynamic functional training tools.”

About MostFit:

Founded by Andrew Gavigan in 2011, MostFit LLC provides unique, effective and efficient products to the fitness community to make optimum performance more accessible. MostFit firmly believes that accessibility is the key component to success for athletes and fitness enthusiasts at all levels. To that end, MostFit strives to make all aspects of fitness enjoyable and approachable, empowering individuals to be the “most fit” they can be.

*Photo Caption: Clockwise, from left – Helya Glen, Kasey Brown, and Amanda Ruller.

