Professionals Guild Hosts Huge 2018-2019 Bay Area New Year’s Eve at San Ramon Marriott

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professionals Guild today announced a Huge East Bay New Year’s Eve Party for singles and couples at the San Ramon Marriott Grand Ballroom to welcome 2019.



“It’s New Year’s Eve for singles, but couples enjoy this party, too,” says Phil Seyer director of Professionals Guild. “Couples tell me: ‘We love your Professionals Guild events because singles know how to party!’”

To support singles, a special hospitality room is dedicated to a pre-party event. Singles may ask for an invitation to the pre-party party at https://www.pguild.com/.

“The Marriott is offering a wonderful deal for deluxe rooms on New Year’s Eve,” said Seyer, a deluxe room is $124; room and breakfast for two, $165. To get that rate, one may book online at https://www.pguild.com/.

New Year’s Eve Party tickets must be purchased separately from rooms.

The party includes a live band, the Groove Doctors in the Grand Ballroom, DJ, Mike Westerman in a smaller ballroom, Casino Gaming for $100’s in prizes, two free drinks, a big balloon drop at midnight and a champagne toast followed by continued mingling and dancing.

VIP reserved seating and General Admission tickets are available with a huge dance floor.

A professional photographer is available to help you capture your memories. A photo contest adds to the fun. People can also take pictures and upload them to https://www.facebook.com/groups/bayarefunevents — a free online social network. Members of the Facebook group then vote online by liking their favorites. The winner is awarded a $50 gift card.

A diverse mix of adults 18+ attends this event. Most are in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s — some younger, some older. Dress code: semi-formal to formal. No casual attire, please.

For more information, call the Professionals Guild at 925-888-4392. For room reservations book online at https://www.pguild.com/ by 12/30/18; after that one must call the San Ramon Marriott at 800-228-9290 and ask for the special New Year’s Eve Party room block.

Photo caption: Dancing in Huge Ballroom on New Year's Eve.

Photo caption: Dancing in Huge Ballroom on New Year’s Eve.

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/wqcWX6o97lw

