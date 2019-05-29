PS&E Welcomes Ebony D. Davenport

PS&E is proud to announce that Ebony Davenport recently joined our firm as an Associate. She will provide assistance to every area of practice throughout the firm.

While in law school, she was very active in student organizations while helping to improve the overall culture for both faculty and students. Ebony served in a variety of student-led organizations: she was a Dean’s Fellow during her second and third years of law school; she was a Comment Editor on Law Review; and she was the president of the Black Law Student Association. Ebony also served on two faculty-led committees: the Academic Appeals Committee, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Committee. These experiences not only shaped her leadership skills, but also enhanced her interpersonal and collaborative skills.

A lifelong Daytonian, Ebony is excited to provide legal services to all residents of the Greater Dayton area. She is a Dayton Public School alumni (Thurgood Marshall High School), completed her undergraduate work at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University, and earned her law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law. Most recently, Ebony was accepted to the Dayton Bar Association Leadership Development Class of 2019-2020.

Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling Co., LPA, established in 1915, has been serving clients for over 100 years, would like to welcome and congratulate Ebony. For more information about PS&E please call (937) 223-1130 or visit us online at www.pselaw.com.