CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, September 24, at 5:30 p.m., Public Narrative will introduce new partners and a fresh approach to changing narratives, in the first-ever Celebration of Change. Registration is free for this online event. The annual Studs Terkel Community Media Awards, originally intended for this date, has been postponed to 2021 (details TBD).



“As the first Black woman to lead this organization, I’m honored to introduce our focus on narrative change,” said Jhmira Alexander, President and Executive Director of Public Narrative. “I think it is incumbent upon Public Narrative to emphasize the voices from our city’s neighborhoods, and cultivate its natural focus to bring people and policy into alignment.”

Register at http://tinyurl.com/ChangewithUS.

To kick off the event, Michelle Duster (Author, Professor, Public Historian & Great-Granddaughter of Ida B. Wells-Barnett), Karin Berry (General Editor, ESPN’s The Undefeated), and Marti Tippens Murphy (Executive Director, Facing History and Ourselves, Memphis) come together to reconcile the moment with panel moderator Deborah Douglas (Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Professor of Journalism at DePauw University).

Building on the organization’s past work, Public Narrative is repositioning its approach to engaging community voices on public health, public safety, and public education. Our Celebration of Change will feature conversations with partners in each of these areas:

Founded in 1989 as the Community Media Workshop, Public Narrative believes that a free and informed press, as well as an educated public, are the cornerstones of democracy.

For more information, visit https://publicnarrative.org/

