Publisher and Creative Strategist Launch Women’s Empowerment Show in Honor of International Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for International Women’s Day, New York Times bestselling author Anna David and international lifestyle business coach Lauren Wallett are launching a talk show, “SHE-E-O,” where they will get to the bottom of what makes a women-led business successful.



Both David and Wallett have built their respective businesses from the ground up (David’s is Light Hustle Publishing, which recently released the #1 international bestseller “The Gorga Guide to Success” by Joe Gorga, and Wallett’s company is Alchemist Academy, which coaches entrepreneurs in creative business strategy from start-up to sale.

Their shared passion for empowering women through sharing their stories about what it takes to “have it all” in life brought them to the idea of launching SHE-E-O, a talk show where they’ll interview prominent businesswomen on their successes, sacrifices and secret sauce.

“Our personal and professional lives are inextricably linked, so I’m fascinated by how to thrive holistically in both, while maintaining space for creative expression,” Wallett says.

Adds David, “Honestly, it’s just a spectacular coincidence that we’re launching this on International Women’s Day. We’ve had the idea brewing for a while but just got the green light this week.”

The show will debut on the Focus TV Network, America’s first streaming video talk show network, which hosts other shows about female empowerment, fashion, food, health, spirituality and more. Learn more about Focus TV Network at: https://focustvnetwork.com/

About Anna David:

Anna David is the New York Times and #1 Amazon bestselling author of two novels and five non-fiction books about addiction, recovery and relationships. She’s been published in The New York Times, Time, The LA Times, Vanity Fair, Playboy, Vice, Cosmo, People, Marie Claire, Redbook, Esquire, Self, Women’s Health, The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed and Salon among many others, written about in numerous publications, including Forbes, Martha Stewart Living, Entrepreneur, Allure and Women’s Health and has appeared repeatedly on The Today Show, Hannity, Attack of the Show, Dr. Drew, Red Eye, The Talk, The CBS Morning Show, The Insider and numerous other programs on Fox News, NBC, CBS, MTV, VH1 and E.

She speaks at colleges across the country about relationships, addiction and recovery and has been a featured speaker at three different TedX events. Through her company, Light Hustle Publishing, she helps entrepreneurs build their careers by publishing books. Learn more: https://lighthustlepublishing.com/

About Lauren Wallett:

South African serial entrepreneur Lauren Wallett sold her first two businesses before turning twenty-seven. A previous board member of Silicon Cape; mentor for Women Eng; global curator and spokesperson for Collaborative Consumption Africa; Associate and pitch coach for Tech Stars; contributor to Future Females and judge for Start-up Chile, she’s passionate about helping women in business.

Her extensive list of clients include Desroches Island Seycelles, Machaba Camp Botswana, Bayete Game Reserve Kwa-Zulu Natal and Kraft Heinz Africa. She’s an international speaker and coach, empowering entrepreneurs through creative strategies to take action so that they can turn their ideas into gold. Learn more: https://alchemist-academy.com/

