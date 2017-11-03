Q1 Report Cards Preview

Online Report Cards

Quarter 1 report cards for students in grades K-12 will be available on the Student & Parent Portal at the end of the school day later this afternoon. To view it, simply log into the portal through the Grades link on our webpage, and click Report Card in the menu to see Q1 scores and comments. Students in grades 4-12 can also access the report card using their district network account. Report cards are not available through the PowerSchool mobile app.

If you have not yet setup your parent portal account, please review the instructions that were sent home earlier this year to all households with information on how to create a parent account and how to connect your student(s) to it. If you missed the letter and need the student access information to attach a student to your account, please contact your student's school office, and we would be happy to provide you with that information.