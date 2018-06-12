Qbix Accounting Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary

MACON, Ga., June 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For ten years, Qbix Accounting Solutions has provided outsourced accounting and bookkeeping for organizations wanting expert accounting management, oversight, and execution. Qbix was formed in 2008 in Macon, Ga., just south of Atlanta by Rocky Davidson, CPA.



“Our mission at Qbix Accounting Solutions is ‘to help our customers fulfill their mission and goals by providing them with the right financial information on time, all the time,’” says Davidson.

Qbix uses cloud technology to work with their customers, versus a back and forth exchange of paper documents. By leveraging the cloud and the benefits that come from integrated solutions like Sage Intacct, Bill.com, ADP, etc., and a team of nonprofit accountants at Qbix, nonprofits are able to affordably solve the problems of expert financial accounting staffing; establish internal quality controls; and gain access to accurate, real-time reporting to better manage funds and programs. Cloud technology also allows Qbix to serve nonprofits regardless of their location.

“Nonprofits need good financial information at an affordable price,” notes Davidson. “Our goal is to provide much higher levels of accounting performance than a nonprofit could achieve on their own on a budget-friendly, monthly, fixed price agreement.”

With unemployment at an all-time low, it is even more difficult for nonprofits to adequately staff the accounting function. Add to that a sector-wide issue of employee churn and continuity within financial management becomes a problem. “This is problematic because, in addition to being charged with ‘doing more with less’, nonprofit executive directors are tasked with transparency and accountability,” explains Davidson. “It’s impossible to deliver without the proper staffing, technology, and nonprofit accounting solutions. Qbix Accounting Solutions delivers on all three needs.”

About Rocky Davidson, CPA:

Rocky Davidson was the first in the United States to receive the AICPA designation of “AICPA Client Accounting Advisory Services Certified” in October 2017. As the chief executive of Qbix Accounting Solutions, Davidson requires that his staff receive ongoing technical and nonprofit accounting training and certification. Davidson’s own certification and designations include: Fundamental Client Accounting Advisory Services Certificate, Intacct Account Specialist, Bill.com guru, Intuit QuickBooks Online Pro Advisor, and QuickBooks Diamond Pro Advisor.

About Qbix Accounting Solutions:

Qbix was founded on the premise that all organizations need good financial information at an affordable price. A cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting strategy was developed in which we collaborate with our customer organization's staff under a fixed-price agreement. Qbix Accounting Solutions is a proud sponsor of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.

