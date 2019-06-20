Queen and Rook Game Cafe Announces First Location

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., June 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Philly Games Inc. announces its first location of Queen & Rook Game Cafe will be near the corner of 2nd and South Streets, at the site of the former Hikaru restaurant. Philadelphia’s newest player in is getting ready to make its first move with a late Summer opening. They promise a game library of more than 1,000 new and vintage board games, a retail section, easy to share plates, local drafts and a full liquor license.



Edward Garcia, a founder and the CEO said, “With more than a thousand game options and Gamekeepers to tailor the experience to your group, the fun is almost guaranteed. Philadelphia needs more options for family-friendly entertainment. It needs more options for get-togethers and dates that don’t involve just eating or drinking.” Queen & Rook Game Cafe will do all those things. They will offer a place for families to have children’s parties and meals where the kids aren’t begging for a smartphone.

Except for special events, kids under 12 will not be charged the playing fee. Queen & Rook will also make sure to offer kid’s meals and several non-alcoholic cocktails and drinks. At the same time Queen and Rook will also offer a new and different kind of date place or hang out spot, nostalgic and yet new. Queen and Rook will also have a reservable private room for team building, corporate events, parties, community meetings or gaming groups.

In terms of food, Queen & Rook Game Cafe will offer a healthier, more future-oriented, mainly plant-based menu. They will serve the small plates and appetizers people love to snack like nachos, mozzarella sticks, and french fries; but will also offer vegan sliders, a vegan cheese plate, deluxe salads, and many gluten-free options.

Jeannie Wong, a founder and a vegetarian for more than 25 years said, “The future is happening now with meat alternatives and healthier, less environmentally damaging food and drink. We think people want something really delicious without having to feel bad about what or where they eat. It’s about a commitment to have plant-based options, local sourcing, allergen-friendly foods, globally-inspired offerings, and foods with a smaller carbon footprint.”

Queen & Rook Game Cafe will be open 7 days a week from 11am to Midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Weekend brunch plans are in the works as well, plus a few surprises in the fall.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @queenrookcafe

About Queen and Rook Game Cafe:

Address: 607 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19147

Opening Date: Late Summer 2019

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11am to Midnight, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Learn more: http://queenandrookcafe.com/

News Source: Philly Games Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/queen-and-rook-game-cafe-announces-first-location/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.