Quest Advisors Picks TRK’s Insight RDM Mortgage QC Audit Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced today that outsourced mortgage quality assurance firm Quest Advisors has selected Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM) to power its third-party mortgage QC reviews.



“Our goal is in our name, a Quest for improved loan quality– we want to act as a trusted advisor to our clients to ensure they receive the best possible quality assurance, compliance and audit services. To do that, we rely on like-minded vendors, like TRK Connection, to power our operations,” said Traci Mollot, Chief Operating Officer at Quest Advisors. “We chose Insight RDM because TRK is a solution-based company that listens to client feedback to ensure Insight always meets the user’s needs.”

As the mortgage industry’s premier cloud-based QC audit platform, Insight RDM was designed in collaboration with lenders to reduce repurchase risk and elevate loan quality. Insight RDM delivers sophisticated QC auditing tools, integrated action planning and advanced business intelligence reporting powered by Tableau to streamline the loan defect management and remediation process, and the platform’s intuitive interface and ability to be used on any operating system or device enables lenders to more efficiently track, report and trend loan defects to mitigate future risk.

“Over the countless 30-plus years of my involvement in the mortgage banking industry, I have always striven for ways to improve the quality of mortgage loan production, and the Insight QC platform from TRK advances that goal, which is why we chose this platform for Quest Advisors,” said Chuck Sewright, Quest Advisors founder and CEO.

“Deep, historical compliance knowledge is becoming a rare commodity in the mortgage industry, which makes firms like Quest Advisors even more critical to the industry’s success,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection.

“By coupling its tremendous expertise with Insight RDM’s advanced functionality, Quest Advisors is well poised to deliver even greater value to its customers through more fulsome QC audits that include advanced reporting and integrated action planning to ensure defects are remediated effectively,” Sundh continued.

About Quest Advisors:

For 22 years Quest Advisors has provided mortgage-related quality assurance services to lenders funding every type of residential loan across the United States. As a quality assurance company engaged by lenders to manage their mortgage loan quality assurance program, the Quest Advisors team provides loan quality control audits required by HUD, FHA, VA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, other investors and regulatory agencies. Quest Advisors also provides many solutions to help clients realize improved profitability and growth resulting from improved loan production quality. See more at http://questadvisors.com or contact us at [email protected]

About TRK Connection:

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management ), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect ), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com.

