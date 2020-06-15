CHICAGO, Ill., June 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — QuotePro is pleased to announce AutoQuoter™, a new comprehensive solution for online auto sales for both Buy Here Pay Here (BHPH) and franchise dealerships.



QuotePro is a market leader in both self-service kiosks and online and mobile sales tools for multiple industries with a strong focus on the auto sector.

By implementing AutoQuoter, dealerships can turn their websites into their showrooms and go beyond showing photos of vehicles to closing a sale with financing and insurance. A key element of the solution includes Measured Marketing Services, which feature customizable dashboards to reveal details on each transaction, including the exact source of the sales lead, revenue, ROI and much more.

Some of the unique features of AutoQuoter include:

Offers a complete online sales solution from initial search to closed deal with financing

Stores all information including inventory listings and credit applications in Dealer Management System (DMS), integrates to all major DMS solutions

Provides a streamlined user interface with 700 Credit Integration, ensuring all information is collected for complete credit applications online, ready for underwriting

Speeds up process by having all information captured before the customer gets to the dealership

Offers colorful, intuitive dashboards to track all lead sources and report revenue and ROI from walk-ins, online sales, social media, etc.

Integrates with QuotePro Kiosks

“AutoQuoter helps BHPH and new car dealerships compete in the online world,” said Marco Freudman, President of QuotePro. “Since the pandemic, consumers have grown accustomed to shopping and purchasing everything online, including vehicles. We are excited to help our clients find more leads and close more deals. We are providing much more than a pretty website. AutoQuoter can close a sale online with all the paperwork for insurance and financing included for a new car dealership and all but the wet signature required at a BHPH dealer.”

To learn more about AutoQuoter visit: https://getautoquoter.com

Watch the AutoQuoter video: https://youtu.be/AOkBGvJs-bU

About QuotePro

QuotePro makes it easy for businesses to serve their customers on-site and online with convenient online sales solutions, payment kiosks, mobile applications and call center services. QuotePro clients include Automotive Dealerships, Banks, Dispensaries, Government and Municipality Offices, Healthcare, Higher Education, Housing, Insurance, Utilities and other businesses who serve cash-preferred customers. QuotePro was started in 1991 and is a Chicago-based technology company that annually processes over $1 billion in consumer payments.

Visit https://quoteprosolutions.com for more information.

