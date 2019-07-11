R.I.S.E Women’s Leadership Conference Sets Stage for Thought Leadership and Networking

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- A popular women’s leadership conference is returning to Providence. The event will be held on September 19, 2019 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Last year, the Realizing Inspiration and Sustaining Excellence (R.I.S.E) Women’s Leadership Conference sold out; this year’s event is being met with that same enthusiasm.



This one-of-a-kind conference brings together an exciting day of discussion, thought leadership and best practices on topics that include health and wellness, financial literacy, women in leadership, women in entrepreneurship, mentorship and paying it forward. It promotes positive energy, networking, collaboration and connections and leaves attendees and participants feeling inspired and engaged with new learnings, insights and connections.

The conference is inspirational and includes motivational discussions about topics such as gender parity, social-economic issues and workplace equality.

This year’s event will feature 55 panelists across nine, informative breakout sessions with four, amazing keynotes including Rebekah Salwasser, Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation. The panel is comprised of mostly women and some men who hail from a range of backgrounds, industries and disciplines. They all have one thing in common: a special interest in women’s issues, entrepreneurship and leadership.

The event strategy, onsite experience, branding and marketing is executed by Global Vision Marketing (https://yourglobalvision.com/). The R.I.S.E Women’s Leadership Conference is supported by 33 plus corporate sponsors and 50 plus exhibitors.

About R.I.S.E:

R.I.S.E was founded Hilina D. Ajakaiye, executive director, who emigrated from Ethiopia to the U.S. when she was 12. She went on to achieve astounding success as a trailblazer for female leaders. Her accolades include being recognized as a Big Brother’s Big Sister’s Magic Circle Award Winner, 40 under 40 winner, member of Leadership Rhode Island and graduate of The Partnership in Boston, Mass. In 2017, she earned her MBA from Northeastern.

To learn more about the R.I.S.E Women’s Leadership Conference, sponsorship, corporate discounts and to purchase individual tickets, visit: http://risewlc.com/.

Watch a video about the 2018 event here: https://vimeo.com/300330734.

