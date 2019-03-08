TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Radford Taylor Partners, a widely-respected boutique investment house based in Taipei, Taiwan is pleased to announce its plans to expand its investment research team during the course of this year.



The company has an already established a research division in Taipei. The existing investment research team will be joined by a specialized equity research team that will enable the firm to increase the reach of its research coverage.

During the course of this year, Radford Taylor Partners plans to expand its research team by bringing on board highly respected industry veterans and promoting from within the ranks of the firm.

Asia is the world’s fastest expanding private investor market. Global investors seeking profitable investment opportunities often look to emerging markets with good growth potential and the majority of economies in Asia meet these criteria.

By 2025, it is estimated that assets under management in the Asia Pacific region will have doubled and Radford Taylor Partners hopes to make the most of this opportunity for growth.

“At Radford Taylor Partners, we recognize the value of research in providing our clients with the best analysis of the markets enabling them to make well informed decisions regarding their investments and portfolios. We believe that the expansion of our existing research team emphasizes our commitment to equipping our esteemed clients with investment advice of the highest quality,” says Mr. Yi Lung Head of Public Relations at Radford Taylor Partners.

More information: https://www.radfordtaylor.com/

News Source: Radford Taylor Partners

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/radford-taylor-partners-announces-plan-to-expand-research-team/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.