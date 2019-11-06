ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Vickie Cox Edmondson, an academic and management strategist, today announced that she has entered into a partnership with actress, Adrienne Unae to introduce Rayah, The Royal Poodle, LLC. to enhance the career opportunities and influence of girls and women of color. Holding to the belief that making sound judgments early on is fundamental to success, the partners plan to infuse art, wonder, into values-based leadership learning and development activities to drive successful personal and organizational outcomes.



Their first objective is to introduce Rayah (Ra-yah), a live character poodle, whose “go high and if I can do it you can too” persona makes her the perfect role model for promoting gender equality, and healthy learning and working relationships – two issues that influence the well-being and success of girls of all ages. November is a month in which many of us give thanks and shift our focus from ourselves to others.

It’s a great time to bring women of all demographics together to look at problems facing Black and Brown girls in our community and say how can we work together to fix that? Plans are to partner with organizations that struggle to attract and retain members of underrepresented groups, and with social and service organizations that seek to enhance the lives of women.

“Before women of color can get to the head of the decision-making table, an intentional effort must be made to champion them early on and spark their interest in pursuing careers in attractive top-paying fields where diversity in key decision-making roles is historically lacking. Adrienne Unae’s acting skills can be that spark,” said Cox Edmondson.

Adrienne Unae replied, “I am very excited to team up with Dr. Vickie Cox Edmondson to awe-inspire girls to be the best they can be as part of Rayah’s Royal Kingdom. It is an amazing opportunity for the girls, their moms and supporters, and me.”

Fans or Royalists of any age or demographic can join Rayah’s Royal Registry by visiting http://www.royalrayah.com/contact-us.

About Rayah, The Royal Poodle, LLC.:

Rayah, The Royal Poodle LLC. is an organization promoting social and economic mobility that leads to gender equality and healthy learning and working relationships. The target audience is “girls of all ages” with a special emphasis on Black and Brown girls and women in leadership positions, and careers in STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. For more information about Rayah, please visit http://www.royalrayah.com/.

About Adrienne Unae – Actress and Performance Improvement Specialist – MBA, and EdD Candidate:

Has historically used her professional theatre, dance, and behavior therapy training to enhance social and life skills of “underserved” and “at-risk” youth and women. Her strengths extend to strategic planning/implementation, capital raise, action research, and ROI analysis. Member of ISPI, Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA. Find more at http://www.AdrienneUnae.com (478) 216-7148

About Dr. Vickie Cox Edmondson – Academic and Management Strategist:

Known as drstrategymom and the author of “The Thinking Strategist: Unleashing the Power of Strategic Management to Identify, Explore and Solve Problems,” Vickie Cox Edmondson, Ph.D. is an educator, business consultant and champion of first generation college students and members of historically underrepresented communities. Find more at http://www.vickiecoxedmondson.com/ (404) 513-6970.

