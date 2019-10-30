ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As Veteran’s Day approaches, Symonds-Madison Funeral Home announced that Daniel and Joy Symonds, the husband and wife team behind the family-run funeral home in Elgin, Illinois, are available for interviews about life as veteran and military spouse owners of a family business.



“I have served in the Army for 17.5 years and have owned my business for six years,” said Daniel Symonds, Owner of Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. “The military taught me how to take charge and get the job done, in a disciplined manner. I also learned the importance of real-time feedback, and how to use that information to improve your performance. This translates well to customer service, because any successful business needs the ability to make adjustments to better serve your customers.”

Symonds is currently a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a second-generation licensed Funeral Director and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, following in his father’s footsteps of military and funeral service. In addition to working in funeral service for 25 years, Daniel has served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and throughout the world on training missions in Panama, Germany, Korea and Malaysia. He serves on the Executive Board of American Legion Post 57. He has owned Symonds-Madison Funeral Home together with his wife since December 2013. He has two daughters who he hopes will follow in his footsteps of military.

“On Veteran’s Day, it is important to remember the families behind the soldiers. My husband really has three wives – the Army, our business, and me,” said Joy Symonds, Owner and Director of Community Engagement for Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. “Balancing the demands of work and family life amidst the needs of the military can be challenging. You truly have to embrace flexibility and work hard to prepare for those times when your spouse and business partner has to be away on military business, anywhere from a weekend to an extended deployment. Having a supportive community all year long is so very important to making it through those challenging times.”

