Parents and kids are gearing up for back to school. Picking out outfits, shopping for supplies, packing lunches, and writing a schedule are all part of prepping for the big day. With evenings filled with homework and sports, it’s always a good idea to take time to plan your menu. Avoid last minute fast food runs by having a meal planning system that works best for your family. At my home we keep a notebook out that everyone can add to at any time. We try to keep a list going for meals and the grocery.

In today’s world, we have a plethora of options for cooking quick meals at home. Between the Instant Pot, Crockpot, microwave, and grill, dinner is easily cooked and ready to serve. The biggest hurdles families face are having the meal planned ahead and making sure the pantry and fridge are stocked with the needed items.

Sunday evenings are a great time to list out the best meals for each night according to what you have penciled in on your calendar. Whether you’re going back to the classroom or not, meal planning can get you back into your routine and simplify life, too.

Teach kids how to prep and execute a meal. Caring for themselves by cooking as kids is time well spent and something they will carry with them into adulthood. Plan space in your schedule to cook. Preparing ahead for a week at a time will leave no questions asked when stomachs begin to grumble.

When dinner simmers in the Crockpot or marinates in the fridge, you have your game plan down and can enjoy home-cooked food while saving money. Preparing food for the freezer is something for a rainy day. Compile lasagna, tater tot casserole, or chili ahead of time, freeze in baggies or cartons, and a meal is ready to thaw and heat up.

Take the time for yourself and your family. You are worth the efforts!

Contact Ashley at ashley@tippgazette.com

Crack Chicken

INGREDIENTS

· 2 lbs chicken breast

· 8 oz cream cheese

· 1 packet ranch dressing mix (I only used 3/4 package)

· 1 cup cheddar cheese

· 4 strips bacon (I used packaged real bacon pieces)

· Green onions for garnish (optional)

Place chicken in crockpot.

· Add cream cheese and dressing mix.

· Cover and cook on high 4-6 hours or on low for 7-8 hours.

· When done, shred chicken and return to crockpot and stir into cream cheese mixture.

· Top with cheese and bacon. Cover till cheese melts.

· Top with green onions.

------------------------------

Cheeseburger Tostados

INGREDIENTS

· 8 (4-inch) corn tortillas

· 1 pound of lean ground beef

· 3 tablespoons ketchup

· 2 tablespoons yellow mustard

· 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, freshly grated

· chopped tomatoes, for topping

· shredded lettuce, for topping

· pickled onions, for topping

· pickles or relish, for topping

HOUSE SAUCE

· ½ cup mayonnaise

· 2 tablespoons dijon mustard

· 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

· 1 tablespoon honey

· 1 tablespoon your favorite BBQ sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

· To make the tostadas, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. As a note, you can also buy tostada shells!

· Place the tortillas on a baking sheet (or 2, if needed). Brush or spray them with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt. Bake the tortillas for 5 to 10 minutes, then flip and bake for 5 minutes more. Let cool slightly before using.

· While the tostadas are baking, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking it apart into small crumbles. Stir in the ketchup and mustard until combined. Turn off the heat and add in a sprinkle of cheese - just an ounce or two.

· Top each tostada with a sprinkle of cheese, then a spoonful of warm ground beef. Top with more shredded cheese. If you'd like, you can pop this back in the oven here for a minute or so to melt the cheese even more, but the beef does melt it. Drizzle with house sauce. Top with tomatoes, lettuce and pickled onions! Add on pickles or any other condiments you love.

HOUSE SAUCE INSTRUCTIONS

· Whisk all ingredients together until smooth and combined. You can make this a day or so ahead of time!