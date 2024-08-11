Eating out is expensive. One trip through the drive-thru can cost a family nearly $30-$40 or more. After eating expensive fast food you’re left wondering why you spent so much money for such a poor quality of nutrition. Quickly, the food is eaten, turns to sugar, and leaves you feeling empty and hungry again.

With hearty foods prepared and available, everyone will stay satisfied longer, whether on the go or at home. For my family, when on the go, we count on our slow cooker and liners to make eating easy. Sometimes, we know we have an all-day or weekend event and can plan ahead, but often, things come up last minute as well.

Having food made ahead and in the freezer takes some planning but is well worth it. Some of our favorite things to prep are taco meat, shredded chicken, smoked pork, and meatballs. Once these staple items are in the freezer, we have many meals that can come from them.

Packing our slow cooker and liners, we can dump any of the items, frozen, right in when we arrive in the morning, and by lunch or dinner time, the meal is ready. Meatballs can be eaten on their own or piled on a sub bun. A bag of mozzarella cheese and a squeeze of pizza sauce in your cooler will complete this on-the-go meal.

Shredded pork and chicken are great, eaten alone or stuffed in a bun. Pack a bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce and deli cheese to seal the deal. If you’re an early riser, nuke potatoes, wrap them in foil, and then load them in a reliable cooler that will hold heat in. When noon rolls around you can spread out a baked potato bar, topping your spuds with the shredded meat left from your previous meal. Taco meat, a box of individually packed chips, and your cold sides tossed in your cooler make a walking taco bar easy and refreshing. Of course, add any paper products you’ll need to your packing list for a day and weekend away.

Preparing and packing food ahead takes time, but the money saved and the hunger cravings met are all worth the effort. Maybe you just want a night off making dinner. Pick a day to meal prep, and fill the freezer with baggies ready to dump in the slow cooker, at home, or on the go.

Some of our favorite things to prep and pack for food on the go are cubed cheese, fresh veggies, taco dip, watermelon chunks, and pasta salad. They can all be cut and made ahead. In a baggie or container, they are easy to stack in a cooler and have fresh foods at your fingertips.

Taco Dip

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) container nonfat sour cream

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning mix

¼ head iceberg lettuce - rinsed, dried, and shredded

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3 medium chopped tomatoes

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, drained

Directions

Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and taco seasoning together in a medium bowl until smooth. Spread mixture in a 9- or 10-inch round serving dish.

Top with shredded lettuce, then sprinkle Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell pepper, and black olives on top.

Serve with your favorite corn/tortilla chips.

---------------------------

Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 box rotini-cook as directed, cool

1 cup zesty Italian dressing

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1 small red onion-diced

1 cucumber-diced

1 head of broccoli-cut small

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl, let sit for a few hours.