National Potato Day is August 19, so if you like spuds, this one’s for you. Never celebrated this tasty tot before? Good news, I have the details on how to do things up right. Get creative and go from couch potato to party animal.

Potatoes have been a popular food for centuries so it’s about time we recognize this versatile and ap-peeling favorite. Mashed, smashed, chipped, or covered in cheese, potatoes can be eaten with just about every meal, or as a meal! Making these starchy veggies is a delicious and easy way to get iron, potassium, and vitamin C. National Potato Day is “spudtacular.”

Did you know there are over 4,000 different kinds of potatoes? Potatoes are so tasty and easy to cook that no matter what you pick, you won’t be wrong.

There’s no wrong way to prepare a potato, and the Internet (and probably your grandma) have a million and one recipes for you to try. Select a favorite, chop to it, and discover for yourself why this hot potato is such a hot commodity. Don’t forget to invite some friends and make it an event. This is a celebration, after all.

Creamy and buttery or crispy and salty, the last step to enjoying this day is the best step, eating. We will eat potatoes in any form (even baked into bread)! We think consuming these delectable spuds in mass quantities is the best way to pay homage on their special day.

Hashbrowns or potato salad, hot or cold, no matter how you slice ‘em, potatoes are a staple in diets all over the world because they’re easy to grow, tasty and relatively inexpensive to produce and buy. Nearly every cuisine has potatoes in it, so you can take a culinary journey with your trusty potato by your side.

The people have spoken. Potato chips are regularly regarded as the most delicious snack and we couldn’t agree more. Plus, there isn’t a better party food than the potato chip. Just pour them in a bowl and let the festivities begin! With chips coming in more and more flavors all the time, you’ll never run out of ways to enjoy your favorite spuds with your buds.

Potatoes are grown in all 50 states. It makes sense that there should be a national day to celebrate the crop that can feed an entire country. I really do think this vegetable is all that and a bag of chips.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

· 3 pounds Russet potatoes, peeled and 2" cubed

· 2 sticks Butter

· 1 cup Whole milk

· 3 Bay leaves

· 2 Garlic heads

· Salt & pepper

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400°.

2. Peel off the loose papery husk on the outside of the garlic head. Slice off the top to reveal the tops of the raw cloves. Drizzle with olive oil and wrap the head of garlic in foil. Roast until caramel colored and tender, about 40 minutes.

3. Peel the potatoes and cube into 2-inch pieces. Fill a large pot with cold water and add potatoes and bay leaves. Bring the water to a boil and continue to simmer until potatoes are just fork tender, but not falling apart.

4. Completely drain the potatoes and place it back on the heat. Keep the burner on the lowest setting until the potatoes have completely dried out. The dryer the potatoes, the more liquid they will reabsorb. Remove the bay leaves at this time.

5. Using a ricer or potato masher, mash potatoes. Gently squeeze the roasted cloves from the roast garlic bulb into the mashed potatoes and mix until smooth.

6. In a small sauce pan melt butter into the milk until both are hot. Using cold dairy will compromise the texture of the potatoes. Add the milk and butter to the potatoes stirring quickly with a large spoon until fully absorbed. Salt and pepper to taste.

---------------------------

Baked Potato Casserole

Ingredients

· 5 pounds red potatoes, cooked and cubed

· 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

· 1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed

· 4 cups 16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

· 1 large onion, finely chopped

· 1 cup mayonnaise

· 1 cup sour cream

· 1 tablespoon minced chives

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

In a very large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon. In another large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; add to potato mixture and gently toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 4-1/2-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 325° for 50-60 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned.