Reconciled named one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reconciled, an online bookkeeping firm headquartered in Burlington, was recently named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.



This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.

To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be an accounting firm.

Have a facility in the United States;

Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the United States;

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year

Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Reconciled CEO Michael Ly. “We could not have built such an amazing place to work without the engagement of all of our employees and amazing work they do for our customers.”

Reconciled has been nationally recognized for their innovative approach to accounting services, including a focus on remote workers and providing flexible work from home opportunities that allow their team members to live their best lives.

For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit http://www.bestaccountingfirmstoworkfor.com/.

About Reconciled:

In 2015, Reconciled opened in Burlington, VT using the most innovative, best-in-class digital tools to provide online bookkeeping services to entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout the U.S. and beyond. Reconciled’s dedication to innovative technology use made them Intuit’s 2018 U.S. Firm of the Future. Our team of U.S.-based accounting professionals have a broad range of proven industry experience. Reconciled now employs a growing team of 20+ dedicated professionals, and has offices in Burlington, VT, Charlotte, NC, Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA.

Learn more at: https://getreconciled.co/

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Ly

CEO, Reconciled

+1-802-922-6334 (media only)

info@getreconciled.co

News Source: Reconciled

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reconciled-named-one-of-the-2019-accounting-todays-best-accounting-firms-to-work-for/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.