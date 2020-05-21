SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc. and Bespa Global, LLC, co-organizers of the program, announced today that despite the change of date for its 3rd Annual Lower Extremity IEP Fellows, Residents and Young Surgeons Course it is still experiencing record early registration. The course, originally scheduled for May 1–3 will take place from November 6-8, 2020 at The Omni Downtown, Austin, Texas.



This increased level of interest has been attributed to COVID-19 and the lack of in-person training opportunities for these young clinicians.

Lower Extremity IEP Program Co-chair, Dr. Donald R. Bohay, who serves as Professor Orthopaedic Surgery, Michigan State University and the Director of Grand Rapids Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Fellowship Program, said now more than ever, the prior and incoming class of Orthopedic Fellows and Final Year Podiatric Residents will significantly benefit from the Lower Extremity IEP Course.

“Given the current pandemic, these residents and fellows have not had the opportunity to participate in the usual array of cases, cadaver labs and in-person educational sessions,” Dr. Bohay said. Dr. Bohay added that the impact is not limited to large COVID-19 cluster cities – it has impacted centers and schools across the country.

The Lower Extremity IEP Fellows, Residents & Young Surgeons’ Course has been specifically developed to educate Fellows, Residents and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of foot and ankle surgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeon. The classroom format for the course is highly interactive; all sessions conclude with question/answer sessions and panel discussions. The course will be limited to 35 attendees to accommodate a didactics rotation schedule of up to 15 tables hosted by medical device and biologics companies. Cadaver labs will also be offered during the intense 2½ day course.

Dr. Christopher L. Reeves, Program Co-chair and Faculty and Director of Research Advent Health Podiatric Surgical Residency, said he anticipates registration will fill up by mid-September. “The registration process will pick up even faster once the outgoing group of fellows and residents know their schedules and the incoming group are firmly in place.”

The Lower Extremity IEP Fellows, Residents & Young Surgeons’ Course is led by Dr. Gregory C. Pomeroy, Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of New England.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of a FDA-compliant eLearning platform for the medical device and biologics industries. The company also hosts the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course and the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course.

Bespa Global, LLC is dedicated to improving patient care through education and advancements in medical science. Our unique model is changing the way Medical Companies and Health Care Professionals work together to improve patient outcomes.

