SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., a developer of e-learning technology for the medical device industry, will have a record turnout of medical device and biotech companies at its 9th Annual Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course (Spine Interactive Educational Program). The course will be conducted November 15-17 at The Hyatt Regency, Huntington Beach, Calif.



Spine Fellows and Young Surgeons from top spine centers and hospitals across the US will attend the 2½ day course. The Spine IEP has been specifically developed to educate spine and neurosurgery Fellows and Young Surgeons on current topics related to the practice of spine and neurosurgery, as well as to assist attendees with the transition from academics to practicing surgeon. The format for the course is highly interactive; all sessions conclude with question/answer sessions and panel discussions. Fellows and Young Surgeons will also conduct didactic sessions with each course sponsor and attend two cadaver labs.

Laura McClain, Course Coordinator, said the upcoming course will represent the largest gathering ever of Spine Fellows for an educational event of this kind. “This interactive course allows Fellows and Young Surgeons to get a hands-on experience, coupled with exposure to the latest technologies and case studies presented by leading faculty,” McClain said.

The Spine IEP Fellows & Young Surgeons’ Course is led by Dr. Frank Phillips, Professor and Director, Division of Spine Surgery and Fellowship Co-Director, Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.

According to Magnifi data, an average of 70-80 spine Fellows enter the U.S. market each year as practicing spine surgeons. Of these, 48-50 Fellows are expected to attend the upcoming course.

Magnifi Group, Inc. is a developer of dynamic online training solutions for leading global companies. Learn more at: http://www.magnifigroup.com/

The company also hosts the Spine IEP Live Fellows Course; the Lower Extremity IEP Live Fellows Course and the Hip and Knee IEP Live Fellows Course.

Learn more about the Spine IEP Fellows Course at: https://www.spine-iep.com/sfc/

