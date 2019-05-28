Recoverit’s Latest Giveaway: Participate to Win a New GoPro and Recover files for Free

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate the release of Wondershare’s Recoverit latest update, version 8.0, the brand has come up with an exciting giveaway. It is letting its new and existing users get a chance to win a brand new GoPro and most importantly get a free license to recover files for free from PC/USB/SD card and more before event ends on 30 June, 2019.



Recoverit is one of the most trusted brands in the data recovery industry that keeps coming up with new updates. One of the examples is the release of Recoverit 8.0 that is equipped with tons of high-end features. To further celebrate the release of Recoverit 8.0 and make it easier for others to perform data recovery, the brand has come up with a new giveaway – Recoverit it, Regain Your Memory. Anyone can participate in the giveaway and be eligible to win a brand new GoPro camera as well as getting a free license key to recover files for free completely during the event

How to participate in the giveaway?

Participating in the latest giveaway of Recoverit is extremely easy and free. Apart from being eligible to win a new GoPro camera, it will also let participants enjoy a free license of the tool before the event ends on 30 June. Therefore, even if a participant won’t end up winning a GoPro camera, they can still use Recoverit 8.0 freely before campaign ends on 30 June. In order to participate in the latest giveaway organized by Recoverit 8.0, the following steps can be followed.

Step 1: Downloading the software

Firstly, participants need to visit the official page of the giveaway event-Recoverit it, Regain your memory. They need to enter their email id and name in order to get the free license key. After the free license key has been obtained, anyone can install Recoverit 8.0 on their computer and recover files for free completely before the free licence key expires on 30 June.

Step 2: Dig up old memories

Once Recoverit 8.0 has been installed, participants can simply use the application to retrieve the lost data from their system. This will let them get back the lost and forgotten photos of their loved ones. Since Recoverit 8.0 provides a preview of the retrieved photos, users can select the pictures they wish to recover.

Step 3: Share results on Facebook

After performing data recovery, participants can easily select the lost photos that they have got back from Recoverit 8.0. In order to be eligible for the giveaway, they need to share at least one picture recovered by the application on Facebook. Additionally, they need to include #Recoverit8 in the caption in order to participate in the giveaway.

That’s it! Once the giveaway is processed and has gotten the relevant submissions, the results would be announced. The winners would get a brand new GoPro camera for free.

Other Features of Recoverit 8.0

Since Recoverit 8.0 is the latest upgraded version of the software, it offers a wide range of advanced features. The company expects to further expand the reach of the software with these updates while meeting the growing needs of its users.

The new interface of the application is easier to use and will only need a single click to start the process.

It also features a more sophisticated data extraction algorithm that yields faster and better results.

Users can easily browse the exact location and select a source to scan.

Preview of the files would be categorized on the basis of file systems with a larger window.

It supports the recovery of raw data from numerous external sources as well.

Users can also recover data from drone cameras, GoPro cameras, and other sources.

Learn more: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery.html

There are numerous other advanced features that Recoverit 8.0 offers. One of the users of the application, Charles, said “I have recently updated the data recovery tool and is extremely happy with the results. Recoverit 8.0 can recover all kinds of data and in less time as compared to its previous version.” Now, anyone can use Recoverit 8.0 to retrieve their lost files and even participate in the giveaway to take home a brand new GoPro camera quite easily.

About Wondershare Recoverit

Recoverit is one of the most trusted data recovery solutions in the world that has been developed by Wondershare. It is actively used by over 5 million people in 160+ countries. The application has recently released its latest version, Recoverit 8.0 that features numerous high-end data recovery features. The brand is not only committed to developing utility and recovery products, it is also focused on research and providing unforgettable customer experience. Learn more: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/

News Source: Wondershare Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/recoverits-latest-giveaway-participate-to-win-a-new-gopro-and-recover-files-for-free/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.