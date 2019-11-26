TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger announced today that registration is open for the first-ever Tampa Truck Pull, presented by First Class Moving Systems. The event, in which teams of 5-10 will compete to see who can pull a moving truck 100 feet in the fastest time, will be held at Tampa Joe’s Restaurant and Sports Bar (9316 Anderson Road, Tampa, FL 33634) on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Registration is $20 per team and can be completed at http://TampaTruckPull.com.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way for the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger.

First Class Moving Systems will provide one of their trucks for the event. As a member of Move For Hunger’s national network of relocation professionals, First Class Moving Systems encourages their customers to donate unopened, non-perishable food during the moving process and then volunteers to deliver the donations to the local food bank, free of charge.

The inaugural event will allow various community groups to come together for one specific cause, including teams of firefighters, police officers, CrossFit, Boot Camp or other athletes, corporate groups, families, and more. Community members are encouraged to attend, cheer on their favorite teams, and enjoy music, food, beer, and raffles, all in support of Move For Hunger.

“Ten teams will participate and try to put up the fastest time, with support and encouragement from the crowd,” said Christ Hunt, partner and CEO of First Class Moving Systems. “This will be a fun way to raise awareness about hunger and food waste in our community and to support a great organization, Move For Hunger.”

More than 2.8 million people in Florida, including 1 in 5 children, do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Meanwhile, 40% of all the food in the United States is wasted. The funds raised at the Tampa Truck Pull will support Move For Hunger’s hunger relief and food rescue programs, both in Florida and nationwide.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit http://www.moveforhunger.org/.

About First Class Moving Systems:

At First Class Moving Systems, we are the leading Tampa moving company to manage your next relocation. We provide storage, relocation, distribution, packing and moving services to homeowners, members of the military and businesses of all sizes. We are full-service Tampa movers with the professional staff, expertise and wide range of services to make sure that our customers receive complete first class treatment.

