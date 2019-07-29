Registration Open For The Second Annual Detroit Truck Pull – Fundraiser to support Move For Hunger is once again presented by Kroger

DETROIT, Mich., July 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger announced today that registration is open for the second annual Detroit Truck Pull, presented by Kroger. The event, in which teams of 5-10 will compete to see who can pull a moving truck 100 feet in the fastest time, will be held at Founders Brewing Company (456 Charlotte Street, Detroit, MI, 48201) on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from Noon – 4 p.m.



Registration is $200 per team and can be completed at http://DetroitTruckPull.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way for the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger.

“Kroger’s social impact plan, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, takes innovative partnerships that are committed in our mission,” said Rachel Hurst, Kroger’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “Partnering with Move For Hunger helps not only more meals provided to families in need, keeps food waste out of landfill, but they help raise awareness that hunger is in every community. We are thrilled to have the team with Move For Hunger as part of our family of Zero Heroes.”

University Moving & Storage of Farmington Hills will provide one of their trucks for the event. As a member of Move For Hunger’s national network of relocation professionals, University Moving & Storage provides their customers with the opportunity to donate unopened, non-perishable food during the moving process and volunteers to deliver the donations to the local food bank, free of charge.

“Move For Hunger is the charity we support because it allows us to leverage our moving company to make a difference in our community,” said Ben Cross, University Moving & Storage’s Vice President of Business Development. “I am so proud of the University Moving team and our partners, who have come together to make this event a reality.”

More than 1.3 million people in Michigan, including 1 in 6 children, do not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Meanwhile, 40% of all the food produced in the United States each year is wasted. Since joining Move For Hunger in 2013, University Moving & Storage has delivered more than 16,400 lbs. of food to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, which is enough to provide 13,600 meals.

Learn more at: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/detroit-truck-pull-2019

ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way for the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger also helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 15 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

ABOUT THE KROGER CO. OF MICHIGAN

Incorporated in Michigan in 1917 and headquartered in Novi, The Kroger Co. of Michigan operates 120 Kroger stores, 78 fuel centers, 102 pharmacies and the Michigan Dairy. Michigan Kroger’s 18,000 associates are dedicated to the Kroger Purpose: to FEED the Human Spirit, by serving the region through food, inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY MOVING & STORAGE

University Moving and Storage is a supplier of moving, storage and distribution services to household, corporate and government clientele since 1969. Our teams of professional movers provide these services for customers moving locally, intrastate, interstate and internationally. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI with offices in Grand Rapids, MI; Cincinnati, OH and Indianapolis, IN, University has consistently ranked as a top-5 affiliate of North American Van Lines, an industry leader worldwide among professional movers. We are proud to be a woman owned business since 1986. For more information, please visit https://www.universitymoving.com/.

PRESS CONTACT:

Dan Beam, Communications Manager

Move For Hunger

dan@moveforhunger.org or (732) 774-0521

*IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0729s2p-mfh-pull-300dpi.jpg

VIDEO (YouTube) “First Annual Detroit Truck Pull, presented by Kroger”: https://youtu.be/fUMCSNDGhdo

News Source: Move For Hunger

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/registration-open-for-the-second-annual-detroit-truck-pull-fundraiser-to-support-move-for-hunger-is-once-again-presented-by-kroger/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.