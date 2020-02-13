AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTC: RELT) recently announced that it has recorded its best year yet in 2019. The past year has seen record-breaking revenues for the company, which has quickly grown into a construction conglomerate that offers comprehensive services in the residential construction realm, from design phases through to fine details post construction. The pools division increased revenues by approximately 20% over the prior year.



Austin is the third-fastest growing city in the U.S. right now, having already expanded its population by 22.5% from 2010 to 2017. Considering the rapid and explosive growth in Central Texas, the success of Reliant Holdings Inc. is of no surprise. This is especially true when considering the quality and scope of work provided by the professionals behind the company, each bringing with them a combined 40 years of experience.

Expansion for 2020. Our wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Pools Inc. is poised for another great year of growth. We remain confident of our goals as we work hard on building new relationships and opportunities for the company. We have formed other wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliant Custom Homes Inc., a new and exciting construction company that encompasses all aspects of residential construction.

After a record-breaking year in 2019, Reliant Holdings Inc. has already had a successful start to the new year with plans to continue growing operations via strategic business models. Already with three companies under its belt, Reliant Holdings Inc. plans to add to its roster by acquiring new businesses and be heavily involved in the funding of new businesses.

About Reliant Holdings INC. (OTC: RELT)

Started as Reliant Pools LLC in 2013 and has since grown into Reliant Holdings Inc., a now publicly-traded company. Reliant Custom Homes was created to expand the businesses under the umbrella of parent company Reliant Holdings INC. The company plans to continue expanding its operations following record-breaking revenues in 2019.

More information: https://reliantholdingsinc.com/ and https://reliantcustomhomesinc.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @ReliantHoldings

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements Include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements Include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

TICKERS: OTC:RELT / OP: RELT / RELT:US

News Source: Reliant Holdings Inc

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reliant-holdings-inc-otc-relt-announces-strategy-to-position-the-company-for-growth/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.