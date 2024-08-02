The 17th annual Tipp City Chamber Business Classic Golf Scramble took place on July 25th at the Homestead Golf Course, bringing together local business leaders and community members for a day of golf and networking. The event, hosted by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, was blessed with beautiful weather, enhancing the experience for all participants.

Emerging victorious was the Repacorp team, featuring Andy Heinl, Nick Heinl, Tony Heinl, and Jeff Randall, who took first place with their impressive play. Their teamwork and skill set them apart in a field of talented competitors.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for local business representatives to connect outside the office, fostering relationships that strengthen the community. Participants appreciated the well-organized day, which included not only the main scramble but also various challenges like the Putt Putt Challenge and the Hole in One Challenge.

Meredith McKee, Executive Director of the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, extended her thanks to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers whose efforts made the event possible. Their support was crucial to the success of the scramble.

To learn more about the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and how you can get involved in the Tipp City business community, visit www.tippcitychamber.org or reach out to info@tippcitychamber.org.