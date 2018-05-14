Residents Medical Amasses a Dream Team Consisting of Deans, Chief Residents, MDs and PhDs to Help Medical Residency Candidates

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 14, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Every year between September and February, thousands of medical school graduates interview for residencies. It’s the last stage before a M.B.B.S., M.D., or D.O. degree holder can sit for their Board examinations and practice as a licensed physician in the U.S. This is where Residents Medical comes in – a respected organization that specializes in education, guidance, preparation, consulting and medical residency placement for its students and candidates.



Sheila Aula, senior guidance counselor at Residents Medical, has years of experience. She guides candidates and links them to a residency program that meets their goals. She also has the help of the Residents Medical “Dream Team,” a group of experienced Graduate Medical Education experts who assist these students and candidates to achieve their dream residency.

A snapshot of this “Dream Team” begins with Uttam Sinha, M.D., F.A.C.S., a Head and Neck Surgeon, former Program Director at the Department of Otolaryngology, and current Associate Dean, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California. He has nearly 40 years of Graduate Medical Education experience and was instrumental in refining Residents Medical education and preparatory arm.

Michael Mehlman, M.D., Ph.D., spearheads the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE) Board Examination’s division of Residents Medical. He’s an accomplished researcher and achieved the highest score on his Step 1, and top scores in his other Board exams. He’s co-authored “First Aid,” the de facto study guide for USMLE examinations and works with all of Residents Medical USMLE tutors to ensure candidates have the best outcomes.

Professor Marcos Sanchez, M.D., Ph.D. is the Director of GME Development and Student Education. He’s a distinguished and experienced physician/scientist and a prolific researcher with more than 90 publications. His experience includes being in charge of one of the largest DO residency programs in America with more than 30 specialties and 300+ residents where he ensured development, operational effectiveness and helped train residents in research and medicine.

Shawndeep Tung, MD has taken on the role of Director of Student Admissions and Affairs. He’s an alumnus of Resident Medical’s residency placement program and has completed his categorical residency. He’s now working on his Fellowship at Harvard Medical School. His research portfolio includes working on cutting-edge research at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Miriam Macias, J.D., is Compliance Official and Head of Student Affairs. She is instrumental in walking students and candidates through their pathway to residency.

This stellar dream team, along with residents, deans and program directors all care about mentoring medicine’s future leaders.

Learn more about the “Dream Team,” at: http://residentsmedical.com/residency-dream-team/.

About Residents Medical:

Residents Medical is an innovative organization with a sphere of influence in medical education. After preparation, education and a qualification process, its candidates are nominated for The Everest Foundation’s “Everest Scholars” tenure, and they’re matched into accredited medical residency programs for research and other CV-building procurements. If they prove themselves, they’re given interviews for a coveted Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) residency position.

“The better Residents Medical does, the more good the Everest Foundation can do in providing medical schools and teaching hospitals with much needed help,” Aula says. “There’s such a need in Graduate Medical Education and in alleviating the residency bottleneck.”

Learn more at: http://residentsmedical.com/ or call 310-444-9700.

