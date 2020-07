MIAMI, Fla., July 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has completed a $850,000 fundraising round. The investment brings Expetitle's total funding to over $1 million and will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts, as well as to continue to develop additional product functionality.