Restaurant Delivery Report – Nearly 1,000 Independent Restaurant Operators Share Profitability and Challenges with Delivery

Survey Results:

Restaurant delivery has become available in most independent restaurants, with 57% of operators offering some form of delivery. Moreover, 16% of the operators without delivery plan to add the service within a year. Of operators who offered delivery, 31% used only third-party services, 12% operated in-house delivery services, and 14% relied on both third-party and their own service. DoorDash (47%), UberEats (44%), and GrubHub (40%) are the top three third-party delivery services used in independent restaurants.

The majority of urban (67%) and suburban (57%) independent restaurants offered delivery, whereas most restaurants located in rural (70%) or resort/tourist destinations (71%) did not.

Profitability continues to be a concern for operators considering delivery. Most operators (86%) reported that delivery was profitable, and sales from delivery orders are growing, with operators reporting delivery sales growth from 9% three years ago to 16% of sales today.



Most operators (67%) were satisfied with their third-party delivery service. Of operators who weren’t, 26% cited the high commission fees as the cause of their dissatisfaction. These fees ranged from 21-30% of the sale for most operators who contracted with a third-party delivery service.

“Delivery is not without challenges. Incorrect orders, too many third-party providers, and long delivery times were challenges for more than 70% of operators,” said CEO Jim Laube.

Operators also shared that the lack of access to guest information when using many third-party delivery services was a problem. Other challenges and direct quotes from operators appear in the 2019 Restaurant Delivery Survey Report.

About RestaurantOwner.com:

Since 1998, RestaurantOwner.com has provided training and resources to independent restaurant owners and managers who want to improve their leadership and business management skills to create a higher quality guest experience, greater employee engagement and better financial results.

Information: https://www.restaurantowner.com/.

