LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Kori McClurg is on a mission to change and improve the way American’s eat. McClurg, who operates a chain of Ori’Zaba’s Scratch Mexican Grill restaurants in the Las Vegas area, is about to open “Melita’s Table,” a plant-based delivery and catering only kitchen concept to the Las Vegas community.



PHOTO CAPTION: Slathered with yummy Planta Queso, these vegan Nachos are sure to satisfy. These are ‘not-cho’ regular nachos!

This new kitchen concept is a delivery only operation that does not have a storefront or in-store dining. The concept is ideal for on the go consumers who demand healthy food without the hassle of dining out.

Melita’s Table, which opens on November 1, will provide all-natural Latin offerings to customers who crave Old World flavors fused with modern-day health options suited for many dietary needs; including nut-free, soy free, gluten free, and oil free menu items.

Melita’s Table — a delivery and catering only service – is aimed at customers who demand meals that stress healthy ingredients and environmental sustainability, but do not want to compromise on flavor.

“Amazing flavor is what we do, but it our food feels as good as it tastes. You don’t need to compromise your values,” McClurg said. “We bring Old World, wholesome foods right to your door.”

The delivery and catering-only kitchen concept is relatively new to Las Vegas, McClurg said. “The food we create at Melita’s Table is the kind of food people want,” she said. “They want transparency in their meals; they want to feel better about what they are buying; they want real, whole foods. And they want food that supports sustainability and the environment. By using all plant-based ingredients and environmentally-sensitive packaging, we are working to sustain the planet.”

All of the food created by Melita’s Table is prepared in professional kitchens that follow all regulations. This delivery and catering only concept will lead to better efficiency, and sustainability, McClurg said.

McClurg has a military background where she learned how to lead and build efficient operations. She knows how to get the most from a dollar. Melita’s Table will use dedicated spaces in professional kitchens, allowing for a better return on real estate. Food is prepared fresh, using efficient processes that provide matchless quality. Every step of the experience, from ordering to food preparation and delivery, has been thought through to ensure maximum value for the customer. At Melita’s Table you get more goodness for your money. You can count on it.

But customers also want traditional meals that deliver all natural ingredients with an Old World twist.

McClurg struck upon her Latin-infused, all-natural kitchen concept after years of travel and food exploration across Mexico and Latin America. She studied the culinary techniques of Old Mexico. She also enlisted the help of other culinary experts local to Las Vegas. The result is a delivery and catering only concept that provides unique ingredients such as a Latin Skillet with Lentil Picadillo and Citrus Portobello. Whole grain options in many dishes include Red Quinoa and Farro. Pineapple and Cucumber salsa add a unique twist to many of the dishes such as Gluten Free Green Enchiladas and Street Tacos.

“Our delivery and catering only concept will provide a new, tantalizing dining experience which treads lightly on the Earth,” McClurg said. “Our completely plant focused menu and recyclable packaging is just as important to us, as is creating tasty food.”

And unlike most take-out styled restaurants, Melita’s Table gives customers the option to create their own plates, based on their dietary needs.

“There is no such thing as a special order,” she said. “We have a ‘Build Your Own’ menu section to let guests choose their favorite ingredients and customize their order.”

McClurg currently employs 80 people with restaurant locations all across the Las Vegas metro area. Her restaurants have won many coveted awards at the Bite of Las Vegas.

But McClurg understands that her delivery and catering only concept, much like the food truck craze, will provide restaurateurs with a new opportunity. She said that Melita’s Table will provide healthy, sustainable foods to families in a quick, and affordable way. The delivery and catering only concept will also create a unique eating experience for customers.

“Melita’s Table is focused on creating Latin flavors that are delivered to you,” McClurg said. “We will change the way Americans eat with food that is delivered fast, fresh and always healthy.”

McClurg said she wants her Las Vegas vision to grow into a national franchise.

“This is just the start,” she said. “We chose Las Vegas as ground zero for the franchise plan, because this is a foodie town with high expectations.”

Melita’s Table is set to open November 1, 2019.

Learn more at: https://melitastable.com/

