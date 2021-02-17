Home Tipp City News City Government Restoration Board – Canceled Tipp City NewsCity GovernmentTipp Business Restoration Board – Canceled Feb 17, 2021 6 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Event date: February 23, 2021 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S. Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tipp Business Wet vs. Dry Cat Food: Which is Better? City Government Joint Emergency Services Meeting with Township Tipp Business From Design To Production: A Guide To Producing a Brand-New Injection Molded Product