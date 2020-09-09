LEHI, Utah, Sept. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Revealiency (aka Emissions-Based Maintenance or EBM) is a Clean Technology company that focuses on optimizing compression ignition engine performance by sampling, and analyzing, engine exhaust using EBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to identify corrective maintenance actions that can be taken by engine owners.

Revealiency focuses on commercial and industrial engines that operate over long periods at high-duty cycles. Therefore, even small improvements identified by EBM’s technology yields significant benefits.

Today, EBM proudly announces that it has secured US Patent No. US 2020/0109677 A1 – Engine emission status-based maintenance, which autonomously monitors exhaust-gases and provides actionable maintenance corrective actions that can be taken to improve engine performance. By doing so, this technology can also verify an engine is operating within specified parameters.

Benefits of the technology include: 1) reduced environmental impact, 2) lower operating costs, 3) enhanced engine reliability, and 4) improved engine life.

“I am pleased to see the development of this new EBM AI technology. It has been developed using decades of science-based research and hands-on experience with thousands of diesel engines,” said Steve “Skinner” Forbush, Co-Founder and Lead Technical Engineer. “This patent leverages recent technological advancements in industrial IoT (telematics) devices with decades of emissions-based engine research.”

EBM AI co-inventor and Revealiency Co-Founder and President, Jeramiah Forbush, added, “Many engine owners rely on OEM systems to monitor engine performance and assume that modern computer-controlled engines operate as they were designed. We have collected thousands of emissions tests and typically identify considerable opportunities to improve engine performance. This new AI technology allows for an increase in the frequency of emissions testing while completely automating the testing, analysis, and reporting functions.”

For more information on how this patented technology might benefit your business, contact Jeramiah Forbush at jforbush@revealiency.com or (801) 901-8258.

About Revealiency

Revealiency is a clean technology company that focuses on improving commercial and industrial engine performance by identifying engine maintenance opportunities. This is done by sampling and analyzing engine exhaust using EBM AI technology. In recent projects, EBM AI has produced emissions and fuel savings of more than the 5%-7% targets. EBM has prided positive results with customers on six continents. Revealiency has identified corrective actions that can be taken to save over 2 Billion pounds of CO2 from the environment, which is equivalent to the annual CO2 production of over 900,000 automobiles.

Learn more at: https://revealiency.com/

