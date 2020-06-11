SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RevelOne, the largest marketing-specialized search firm in the U.S., was recognized by Hunt Scanlon as a Top 50 Search Firm by revenue according to their recently released annual industry rankings. RevelOne’s revenues grew 66% year over year, which puts it in the Top 3 fastest growing search firms in the U.S.



“We founded RevelOne with the vision that marketing & growth roles have become increasingly specialized and challenging to hire for, calling for a more strategic approach. As ex-CMOs and operators ourselves, we know first-hand what it takes to be successful in the roles we fill. Our functional expertise enables us to more effectively define roles in the context of a company’s growth strategy and pressure test that candidates have the right skills,” said Gary Calega, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of RevelOne.

“Our growth is driven by our client partnerships with three main groups: industry-leading public technology companies, VCs and private equity firms, and their innovative portfolio companies. Due to our functional specialization, we’ve also developed deep relationships with the industry’s most talented marketers, who trust us for key career moves.”

“Our clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies making key hires at all levels from C-Suite to Managers. We’ve worked with many leading E-commerce and DTC startups and over the past two years we’ve seen rapid growth in B2B segments, including SaaS, Security, App Development, Big Data, and other Enterprise Infrastructure,” said Dan Weiner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

RevelOne was also highlighted by Hunt Scanlon as the only search firm in the Top 50 that is a 100% remote business. RevelOne has been a distributed, work-from-home team since its inception in 2015, demonstrating excellence in its own hiring, onboarding, and culture practices as a fast-growing remote business. This makes RevelOne uniquely qualified in a work environment permanently altered by COVID-19 to help clients hire great talent without having never met them in person.

View Hunt Scanlon’s Top 50 list (PDF): https://mk0huntscanlonexl8yl.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-Top-50-Rankings.pdf

