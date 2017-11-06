ReverseVision Partners with Premier Reverse Closings (PRC) to Streamline Title Ordering for Home-Equity Conversion Mortgages

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, has forged a partnership with Premier Reverse Closings (PRC), a title and settlement firm specializing in reverse mortgage closings. A new integration between the companies’ software allows users of ReverseVision’s flagship RV Exchange (RVX) loan origination system (LOS) to order title services from PRC without ever leaving the RVX system.



RVX is a centralized exchange that allows all participants in the lifecycle of a HECM to log in to a single system to share documents and information for each part of the loan process. By connecting point-of-sale, processing, underwriting, funding, post-closing and secondary marketing under one roof, RVX reduces document errors, heightens information security and shortens fulfillment times.

Rocklin, California-based PRC is the leading national title and settlement company to specialize in reverse mortgages. PRC specialists have closed more than 175,000 transactions — most of them HUD-insured HECMs — since its founding more than nine years ago.

“Through our partnership with PRC, RVX users can now easily and efficiently request specialized title services from the nation’s leading expert in reverse mortgage closings,” said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. “We look forward to a long a fruitful partnership with PRC that will generate even more solutions for optimizing the HECM lending process.”

“As leaders of our respective corners of the industry, Premier Reverse Closings and ReverseVision share a commitment to excellence in serving both reverse mortgage professionals and borrowers,” said Heather Moulden, senior vice president of sales for PRC. “By integrating with PRC, RVX has given its customers access to a dedicated team of the industry’s most experienced HECM closing specialists.”

According to a ReverseVision spokesperson, RVX plans to enhance its integration with PRC by adding a fee lookup feature in a future release.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) origination. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more HECM transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes HECM sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its HECM technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A 2017 HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. ReverseVision’s annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance HECM lending. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ HECM volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

About Premier Reverse Closings:

Based in Rocklin, California, Premier Reverse Closings is a national title and settlement firm specializing in reverse mortgage closings. Since its founding, PRC’s specialists have closed more than 175,000 transactions nationwide. PRC is a member of the Mother Lode Holding Company (MLHC) family of companies.

For more information, visit https://www.prclosings.com/.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reversevision-partners-with-premier-reverse-closings-prc-to-streamline-title-ordering-for-home-equity-conversion-mortgages/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.