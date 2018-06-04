ReverseVision Product Manager Jason Price Named a 2018 HousingWire Rising Star

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced that Product Manager Jason Price has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2018 Rising Star. Price received the award in recognition of his extensive contributions to ReverseVision and for his role in developing innovative, technology-based solutions that have benefitted the HECM industry at large.



Now in its fifth year, HousingWire’s Rising Stars™ award program recognizes housing economy professionals under 40 who have proven themselves as leaders and innovators. Honorees come from every space in the mortgage sector and are chosen by HousingWire editors for demonstrated excellence and for driving markets forward in their respective fields.

“Jason’s unique perspective enables him to diagnose industry challenges and develop innovative solutions that impact the way the industry thinks about HECM lending,” said John Button, president and CEO of ReverseVision. “He has demonstrated tremendous leadership in charting the course of ReverseVision’s product development. His recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star is well deserved.”

The list of Price’s technological contributions to ReverseVision and HECM technology is long. Most notably, Price innovated a calculator tool for RV Sales Accelerator (RVSA) that allows lenders to visually model the financial impact of HECMs on the retirement portfolios of well-funded borrowers. The ‘show, don’t tell’ approach embodied by the calculator tool has been a major turning point in the industry-wide effort to shift perceptions of the HECM loan from a needs-based product to a wealth management solution.

“This year’s class of Rising Stars represents the best in young leadership within the mortgage finance arena,” said Caroline Basile, HousingWire’s online editor and member of the selection committee. “I’m impressed by the achievements of this year’s winners and look forward to seeing what each of them accomplishes in the mortgage and housing finance economy in the future.”

Price is profiled in the June issue of HousingWire magazine. To view the full list of 2018 HW Rising Stars™ honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/43468-housingwires-class-of-2018-rising-stars/.

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) origination. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more HECM transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes HECM sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its HECM technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A three-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. ReverseVision’s annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance HECM lending. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ HECM volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com.

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

