ReverseVision Taps Sunny Mahdii as Vice President of Operations

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced it has appointed Sunny Mahdii to the position of vice president of operations. In this role, Mahdii will work with ReverseVision’s professional services, training, implementation, document management and customer success teams to execute a holistic operations strategy.



“Seniors have a strong appetite for flexible financial products capable of catering to their varied, aging-related needs, yet the vast majority loan officers will never present aging borrowers with a HECM or proprietary reverse product,” said ReverseVision CEO John Button. “We’ve brought on Sunny to help us bridge the current forward-reverse technology gap that stymies loan officers from offering senior lending products to the very borrower population those products are designed to serve. We are thrilled to bring on a dedicated staff resource to help our clients uplift senior lending products into operational and technological coexistence with forward loans.”

Before joining ReverseVision, Mahdii was director of operations and business development at American Reverse Group, where she directed lending team operations, budgeting and marketing functions. Prior to that, Mahdii was branch manager at Security 1 Lending, where she oversaw the company’s two most profitable branch locations, which produced $20 million in monthly volume. Mahdii also launched a reverse mortgage division during her tenure at Omni Home Financing.

“ReverseVision is a leader in digital mortgage technology and am excited to help them equip mortgage lenders with strategies and tools that yield successful business outcomes in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Mahdii.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 out of 10 top reverse mortgage lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined.

The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A four-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

