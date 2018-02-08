ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel Included in MPA’s 2018 Hot 100

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, announced today that Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s Hot 100 list. Peel was selected for her influential role in bringing HECM loans into the mortgage mainstream as part of a Generational Lending approach to serving borrower needs across the consumer lifecycle.



Now in its sixth year, MPA’s annual Hot 100 list recognizes the professionals who are making the most impactful contributions to the mortgage industry today. The release of MPA’s 2018 Hot 100 list coincides with ReverseVision’s third annual RV UserCon, which kicked off yesterday at San Diego’s Kona Kai Resort. ReverseVision expects a 35 percent increase in attendance over last year’s sell-out conference.

“Wendy’s innovative marketing efforts have boosted industry-wide engagement in HECM origination and made a long-lasting and positive impact on the mortgage industry as a whole,” said ReverseVision President John Button. “I can think of no person better deserving of this recognition.”

Peel also received recognition from HousingWire as a 2017 Woman of Influence and was named an Elite Woman in Mortgage by MPA in 2016.

Lenders, wholesalers, brokers and investors are increasingly turning their attention to HECM origination. In fact, ReverseVision signed more than 800 new lenders and brokers to its flagship RV Exchange (RVX) loan origination system in 2017 alone. In response to the influx of traditional lenders into the HECM industry, ReverseVision has dedicated an entire track of programming at UserCon 2018 to educating those who have recently entered the HECM market or are considering doing so.

For a full rundown of 2018 MPA Hot 100 winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading provider of technology and training for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) origination. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 of the top-ten reverse mortgage lenders and supports more HECM transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes HECM sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its HECM technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A 2017 HousingWire TECH100 company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 listing. ReverseVision’s annual user conference, the only event of its kind in the industry, brings together more than 200 lenders, vendors and educators each year to advance HECM lending. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ HECM volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up-to-date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reversevision-vice-president-of-sales-and-marketing-wendy-peel-included-in-mpas-2018-hot-100/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.