PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Right Hand Technology Group Inc, a Managed IT and Cyber Security Service Provider, announced today it has received the CompTIA Security Trustmark+™ from CompTIA, the non-profit association for the world’s information technology (IT) industry.



The CompTIA Security Trustmark+ validated that Right Hand Technology Group uses the security processes identified by the IT industry as generally accepted best practices. In addition, Right Hand Technology Group has been evaluated by an independent third-party assessor which assessed it as meeting the criteria established by the CompTIA Security Trustmark+.

Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ is a comprehensive review of the security posture of any IT business, applicable across multiple industries and compliance regulations.

“The CompTIA Security Trustmark+ signifies that Right Hand Technology Group adheres to our industry’s highest standards for security practices and business processes in critical components of identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery as related to data security,” said Nancy Hammervik, senior vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. “Earning the Security Trustmark+ demonstrates a true commitment to address the challenges of security compliance facing our industry today.”

“In a world of increasing threats, organizations are looking to managed service providers (MSPs) to help keep their organizations secure – making the MSP industry a target for hackers,” said Josh Wilhelm, President of Right Hand Technology Group.

Wilhelm adds, “With the number of MSPs that have been breached over the past year, we wanted to assure our clients that we take security very seriously and follow best practices put out by NIST. While we have been actively following best practices since our inception, the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ gives the third-party validation that companies can count on when deciding to work with us or any other managed service provider,”



To earn the CompTIA Security Trustmark+ Right Hand Technology Group Inc successfully passed an independent assessment of their security policies, capabilities, practices, and processes against industry best practices in areas such as:

Security technologies, including firewalls, anti-Virus/ malware/ spyware and intrusion detection

Vulnerability assessment detection

Data encryption

Technical employee knowledge/expertise

Security clearances and background checks

Physical and hardware security

Permissions, passwords and other security requirements.

About Right Hand Technology Group

Right Hand Technology Group, Inc. was founded on a very simple idea – that your IT company should have your back. Our experts plan, monitor and manage our clients’ technology and security to allow them to focus on their own business growth and organizational success. Every eligible member of our technical team is security certified starting at the top with our CEO, being a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professionals). IT management should focus on expediency but not at the expense of security. We help companies find and maintain the proper balance between the two while still helping them grow their bottom line.

For more about Right Hand Technology Group please visit: https://www.righthandtechnologygroup.com/

