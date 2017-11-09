RingBoost Adds New Services to Its Class-Leading Vanity and Custom Phone Number Offerings

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RingBoost, a premier provider of toll free and local vanity and custom phone numbers, today announced that it had significantly expanded its premium telecom offerings. Custom phone numbers are recognized increasingly as a key marketing tool for business, and the expanded features will help business owners to use their numbers even more effectively.



Premium phone services now available include: custom greeting, call announcement, virtual PBX (IVR), call recording, hunt groups and text/sms to email. In addition, customers using RingBoost services will no longer have to port their new custom phone numbers to other providers. RingBoost can do it all!

“RingBoost’s expanded offerings help our customers to integrate their custom phone numbers seamlessly into their business operations,” said Paul Faust, RingBoost’s Senior VP of Business Development. “More phone calls mean more sales, and we’re dedicated to helping business owners to get the best use out of their numbers.”

All of the new offerings are available individually on an ala carte basis, which means that RingBoost customers can pay for one or more of them, beginning at prices as low as $1/month. Customers who do not port their custom phone numbers to other carriers can also use an array of free services, including RingBoost’s online management portal, voicemail to email, custom all forwarding, maximum call length settings and many others.

About RingBoost:

RingBoost.com is a Primary Wave Media (www.primarywavemedia.com) company, recognized as an Inc. 500/5000 company. Located in Pleasantville, N.Y., RingBoost is a premier provider of vanity custom phone numbers and other marketing services. RingBoost provides telecom and marketing services that help businesses around the country to expand their outreach and to increase sales.

