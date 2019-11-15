POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Town of Fort Myers Beach has hired the firm RMA (www.rma.us.com) to create its new branding and marketing campaign. RMA’s award-winning team of economic development and marketing experts will analyze the town’s current brand and develop a comprehensive strategy to capitalize on the community’s authentic assets and distinctive culture.



“The Town of Fort Myers Beach is an exceptional community undergoing tremendous growth,” said Sharon McCormick, RMA’s Director of Business Attraction & Marketing. “While already a popular tourist destination, thanks to its magnificent beach, historic nature preserve, and diverse dining and shopping experiences, the town desires to redefine its identity. Visitors often refer to the area in general terms, either as Fort Myers, Estero Island or in partnership with Sanibel Island. Our plan will help establish an individual brand for Fort Myers Beach, creating a sense of place and engendering residents’ pride.”

RMA has created numerous strategic economic development and marketing plans for cities across the state. For Fort Myers Beach, RMA is now initiating the Discovery and Research phase, where they will conduct a complete assessment of the current branding assets, review the Town’s distinguishing attributes, meet with community leaders and town staff to define goals and create the strategy, tactics and budget. Following this process, RMA will present a new brand for Fort Myers Beach to Town Council including a new logo, marketing campaign and supporting collateral materials.

Fort Myers Beach is the only town on Estero Island, which is located off the southwest Florida coast. The town features a stunning beach along the Gulf of Mexico, the Matanzas Pass Preserve nature sanctuary, the Mound House, built on an ancient Calusa Indian shell mound, and an exciting shopping and dining center known as Times Square, as well as other unique destinations. A Margaritaville Resort is also currently in the planning stages.

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA, based in Pompano Beach, Florida is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, headquartered in the state of Florida, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

