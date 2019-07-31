RMA Offers Premier Consultations to City Leaders: Authors of ‘Reinventing Your City’ Celebrate National Book Lovers Day

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RMA (www.rma.us.com) is offering complimentary 15-minute consultations to city and county leaders who purchase 25 or more copies of the book, “Reinventing Your City: Eight Steps to Turn Your City Around” (ISBN: 978-0986086007). The offer commences on August 9, National Book Lovers Day, and runs until August 31, 2019.



With over 50 years of combined economic development experience, authors Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown teach readers how to pinpoint the problems that are inhibiting their city’s /county’s growth and develop a plan to overcome those obstacles. The book is available at Amazon.com: http://amzn.to/1YckIZL.

“RMA has helped countless cities and target areas transform their aspirations into reality, thanks to the step-by-step reinvention process we reveal in this book,” said Briesemeister. “We are celebrating National Book Lovers Day throughout the month by offering a limited number of premier consultations to municipal leaders who want their team to benefit from the lessons derived from other cities’ success stories.”

For most city / county leaders, economic development is a primary goal; however, the process of clearing blight, expanding the tax base, increasing economic wealth for property owners and businesses, attracting new investors and transforming a city’s image is a massive undertaking fraught with both internal and external roadblocks. After reading Reinventing Your City, leaders develop a clear understanding of the process and the strategies required for success.



“It is all about working the steps,” continued Briesemeister, whose redevelopment firm has attracted $1 billion worth of investment to their client areas. “Our book provides a blueprint for the reinvention process and includes insightful case studies from around the globe, along with inspiring commentary from city leaders who have gone through the process.”

City /County leaders who purchase the 25+ books to take advantage of this offer are asked to submit a brief paragraph regarding the topic they would like to discuss with RMA to accounts@rma.us.com.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, headquartered in the state of Florida, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

