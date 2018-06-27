RMA Positions Downtown North Miami for Revitalization with ‘To NoMi is to Love Me’ Marketing Campaign

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., June 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA; www.rma.us.com) has announced that the “To NoMi is to Love Me” marketing and branding campaign for the North Miami Downtown District will be revealed during Jazz at MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) on Friday, June 29, 2018.



During this event, new light pole banners featuring over 50 local downtown business owners and their products will be revealed, along with a downtown walkers’ guide and other supporting collateral, highlighting the new downtown brand and messaging strategy. RMA, the award-winning economic development firm, was hired by the North Miami CRA (NMCRA) to develop a strategy to position the City for growth.

“Downtown NoMi is now positioned in the market as a premier destination for locals, visitors and investors to enjoy a rich, diverse, cultural experience with live music, great food, stunning art and unique shopping,” said Sharon McCormick, Director of Business Attraction and Marketing for RMA.

In 2017, RMA authored Downtown NoMi’s Strategic Marketing plan, winning with the NMCRA, the Florida Redevelopment Association Roy F. Kenzie Award for Best Planning Studies. RMA’s “To NoMi is to Love Me” campaign reflects the true and authentic nature that is downtown North Miami. The messaging strategy features four descriptive words that emanate the genuine identity of North Miami: Tasteful, Rhythmic, Artistic and Eccentric.

RMA also directed the creation of a new dynamic website for the CRA – http://www.northmiamicra.org/ – as well as a promotional video.

“I would just like to compliment this CRA, the board, the staff and RMA for all of the hard work they’ve done. The transformation over the years is amazing. I see it all coming together at this point,” remarked North Miami CRA Attorney Steven Zelkowitz, about the new marketing and branding campaign.

Event details:

Friday, June 29, 2018, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the MOCA Plaza, the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) invites you to experience the new Downtown NoMi, because “To NoMi Is to Love Me.”

Attendees will be among the first to see the NMCRA’s new and improved website, street pole banners, walker’s guides and promotional video, all highlighting what makes NoMi loveable. Guests will enjoy the rhythmic sounds of Pan Paradise in honor of Caribbean Heritage Month and taste samples from Downtown NoMi businesses.

The North Miami CRA Board of Commissioners will also break ground on the upcoming MOCA Plaza renovation project. The project includes installing new decorative brick pavers, light bollards, oak trees and foxtail palms along the plaza’s sculpture pond. The MOCA Plaza renovation project cost approximately $856,820 and is funded by the NMCRA and Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners.

The NMCRA is hosting the event in the heart of Downtown NoMi to showcase its latest marketing initiatives and the unique offering of business, cultural, artistic and entertainment options in North Miami. Guests will receive giveaways and discount cards at participating downtown restaurants. Interested persons may RSVP online at https://nomicra.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, visit http://www.NorthMiamiCRA.org.

MOCA is located at 770 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, headquartered in the state of Florida, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.” Learn more: http://www.rma.us.com/.

