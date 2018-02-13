RMA Taps New Beer Trends to Combat Urban Blight

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the craft brewery trend matures, RMA (www.rma.us.com) is advising city leaders on the smartest ways to continuing tapping into the beer industry as a tool for revitalization. In states such as Florida, the full-service economic redevelopment firm, still sees growth potential for craft breweries. In other areas, the firm is guiding cities to develop attraction plans for distilleries, co-op breweries and brewpubs.



“Florida still offers tremendous potential for beer-industry growth,” said Farrell Tiller, RMA’s Economic Development Coordinator. “Recently, The North Miami Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (NMBCRA) announced the state’s first ‘Brewery District’ and craft brewery incentive program. The NMBCRA recognized a market gap in this area, and RMA guided the CRA through the process.”

Breweries can improve slum and blight in a community by creating an adaptive reuse for derelict/vacant buildings such as old department stores, warehouses, churches, fire stations and train stations. Once the buildings are retrofitted as craft breweries, they have the potential to become a major catalyst for revitalization within a city, attracting additional visitors, job creation and investment.

“With North Miami Beach, RMA analyzed the market potential and developed the framework for a targeted industry incentive program to attract craft breweries,” continued Farrell. But he also warns cities not to jump on the craft beer bandwagon just because it worked in other towns.

The cities who have successfully engaged breweries as part of their revitalization plan, did so after careful analysis and as part of an overall redevelopment strategy.”

Back in 2011, RMA launched the revitalization of Oakland Park, Florida with the creation of a culinary arts district. That city’s growth was ignited when Funky Buddha brewery relocated to the area. That success story led to craft breweries popping up in many cities including Pompano Beach, Wynwood and more.

“Currently, the craft beer market represents about 12% of market share in the United States, while other beverage markets like coffee and high-end drinks can command up to 40%,” he explained. “So, there is room for smart growth, but we also see related emerging trends in the market.”

Farrell notes that Millennials, who have grown accustomed to drinking craft beer, are now seeking to socialize in brewpubs, where they can enjoy their favorite beers accompanied by housemade foods.

“The demand exists for family-friendly restaurants where guests can enjoy great beer and food while experiencing the good feeling of supporting a local business versus a chain. Brewpubs fit this model and will be the next phase of development.”

Taking a giant leap beyond simple community gathering spots, co-op brewery models are on Tiller’s radar as he tracks states like Montana, New Mexico and Texas, where groups or cooperatives are investing in breweries as a means to stimulate revitalization. Cooperatives are organizations owned collectively by members who share in profits or benefits. While currently there are only a handful of these co-ops in in the United States, Canadian co-ops are touting increased employment and neighborhood unity.

For cities wanting to capitalize on the economic engine of the beer industry, Tiller advises city leaders seek experts to analyze 3 key areas:

Feasibility: Does your area have a market of consumers to support the business? And will the city offer incentives to entrepreneurs looking to open and operate breweries in your community?

Zoning and Land Use: Is zoning and land use attractive or prohibitive for breweries? Many cities still have antiquated codes that make it difficult for breweries to locate close to their customers and other food and beverage related businesses.

Real Estate Environment: Does the available real estate match up to brewery needs? And if not, can it be adapted?

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm in the state of Florida specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide.

*Web photo caption: A diesel plant in Vero Beach, Florida has been transformed into American Icon Brewpub.

