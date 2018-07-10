RMA to Guide Economic Redevelopment for City of Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA; www.rma.us.com) has been selected by the City of Hallandale Beach and the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to create a new vision plan for the City and to update the CRA plan in order to stimulate economic development activities, attract investment and spur redevelopment/revitalization.



RMA, the award-winning redevelopment firm, will begin the process with a series of public input meetings commencing on July 14, 2018 with a Citywide Visioning Open House. Visit www.COHBCRA.org for all meeting dates and details.

“RMA is honored to be partnering with the City of Hallandale Beach,” said Sharon McCormick, RMA’s Director of Business Attraction and Marketing “We see tremendous growth potential for this community, and we are looking forward to connecting with residents, business owners and civic leaders in order to create a vision for the city through interaction and consensus building.”

RMA has already mailed a notice to all residents, informing them of the upcoming schedule of meetings (see list below). During these public forums, RMA team members immerse themselves in the community, engaging with residents and business owners to learn about key attractions, concerns and challenges to overcome. RMA’s BusinessFlare™ approach to redevelopment encompasses five key areas: Preserve, Enhance, Expose, Invest and Capitalize.

“Through this civic engagement process, we have the opportunity to explore the authentic character of a city, the points of pride throughout the community and the specific challenges that need to be addressed,” said Kevin Crowder, RMA’s Economic Development Director.

During these public meetings, in order to enhance transparency, RMA will be beta testing a program from www.polleverywhere.com, which allows audience members to respond to questions via the webpage or text, offering a real time polling report. For those unable to attend the meetings, an online survey will be distributed via email.

Public Forum information:

Citywide Visioning Open House:

July 14, 2018 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cultural Community Center |410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Public Input Open House/ CRA Quadrant/ Southeast and Northeast

September 11, 2018 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd St, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Public Input Open House/ CRA Quadrant/ Southwest

September 20, 2018 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd St, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Public Input Open House/ CRA Quadrant/ Northwest

September 25, 2018 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

OB Johnson Community Center

1000 NW 8th Ave, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, headquartered in the state of Florida, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

Learn more: http://www.rma.us.com

