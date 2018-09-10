RMA Wins First Place Communication Awards

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA, www.rma.us.com) employees won multiple awards at the recent Florida Festivals and Events Association event, securing two first place prizes in categories related to communications. The economic development firm, based in Pompano Beach, was recognized with top honors for their PR/Media Campaign for the 6th Annual Dania Beach Arts and Seafood Celebration and for their Community Engagement Program for Pompano Beach’s Neighborhood Ambassadors.



“We are very proud of all our RMA employees who were recognized for their outstanding achievements this past year,” said Sharon McCormick, Director of Business Attraction & Marketing. “We are especially honored that our communication programs were awarded top prizes, as our firm’s mission of reinventing cities is only successful if there is community buy-in and support.”

In Pompano Beach, RMA’s team adapted a program that has been tremendously successful with several of their other city/clients. Neighborhood Ambassadors are liaisons between local businesses, area friends, residents, community programs and events and all things “happening.” The Pompano Beach program, named the VIPs, (Volunteers in Pompano), established a social structure where residents and businesses connected monthly and learned about the often undiscovered, soon-to-be “hot spots” in the City.

“We initiated our first Neighborhood Ambassadors program just over 10 years ago in the Northwood Village section of West Palm Beach,” continued McCormick. “What began with one liaison, grew into 30 and then 300! Our strategy was to create a social atmosphere to share news, create a spirit of ‘being in the know’ and establishing connections, so together, we would reposition the community for growth and facilitate innovation.”

That highly successful model receives a city-specific twist with each new reinvention project, but the element of fostering community pride, creating understanding and building a future together remain constant to each program.

In Dania Beach, the award-winning communication strategy for the festival included an extensive promotion and advertising campaign launched through broadcast and print media placements, website and social media interaction, outdoor signage, competitions and strategic partnerships with sponsors and the community (including Dania Beach Neighborhood Ambassadors being champions and volunteers for the event).

Thousands attended the festival, introducing new visitors to local merchants and expanding awareness of the growing economic development in the area.

“RMA’s communication skill set differentiates us from other economic development firms,” stated McCormick. “Cities are made up of citizens and engagement is a crucial part of a thriving economy. At RMA, that precept is fundamental to our core values.”

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, headquartered in the state of Florida, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, “Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

Learn more about RMA at: http://www.rma.us.com/.

*Web photo caption: (L-R) Connie Barone, Kathleen Weekes and Sarah Blake. send2press.com/wire/images/18-0910-rma-awards-696×522.jpg

News Source: Redevelopment Management Associates

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/rma-wins-first-place-communication-awards/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.