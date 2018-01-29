RMA’s Redevelopment Plan for Naranja Lakes CRA Approved by Miami-Dade County Commissioners

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Redevelopment Management Associates (www.rma.us.com) today announced that the Miami-Dade County Commission voted 10-1 to approve RMA’s redevelopment plan for the Naranja Lakes CRA. The award-winning Pompano Beach-based redevelopment firm was hired by Miami-Dade County to write the plan for the recently expanded CRA area, which will contribute towards the development of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) plan in South Dade.



The county expanded the boundaries of the Naranja CRA to include economically depressed areas of Naranja, Princeton and Leisure City along US 1 and the South Dade Transitway into the CRA.

“The RMA team is very proud that the Board of County Commissioners and the South Dade community have embraced our redevelopment plan, which will lead to new mixed-use projects, job centers and major improvements in transit and business development,” said Kevin Crowder, RMA’s Director of Economic Development.

As property values increase and new tax dollars are generated, CRAs reinvest the new tax revenues to improve the area by attracting new businesses and creating jobs. The funds are used for infrastructure improvements, public safety, community services and other economic development activities.

RMA team members immersed themselves in the community, engaging with residents and business owners to learn about key attractions and concerns. With that vantage point, the team implemented their BusinessFlare™ approach to redevelopment: Preserve, Enhance, Expose, Invest and Capitalize.

“It was very important to residents to preserve the area’s small-town feel, the agricultural components along with the parks and recreation facilities,” said Crowder. “The enhancements will focus on the area’s aesthetics, signage and community pride, as the strategies expose the opportunities in this location, along with the planned transit improvements. The plan looks to invest in aesthetics, safety perceptions, identity and implementation. While capitalization will focus on the area’s ease of access and connection to multiple consumer markets.”

RMA’s redevelopment plan includes an implementation strategy which the county will move to begin shortly.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, Redevelopment Management Associates (RMA) is comprised of a phenomenal team of redevelopment experts passionate about building better communities. RMA is the most experienced full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm in the state of Florida specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties and special districts nationwide.

More information: http://www.rma.us.com/.

News Source: Redevelopment Management Associates

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/rmas-redevelopment-plan-for-naranja-lakes-cra-approved-by-miami-dade-county-commissioners/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.