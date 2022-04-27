Effective Monday, May 2nd the City will be closing Main Street from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm every day through Friday, May 6th A detour map has been provided as a reference. This closure is weather pending.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused during this time and ask for your patience and understanding. Please contact the City of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about the closure.